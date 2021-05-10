Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 10th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards take on the Atlanta Hawks in a two-game mini-series, which starts Monday night at State Farm Arena. The Hawks currently have an advantage in the season series as they won the only encounter between the two sides earlier in the campaign.

The Washington Wizards enter this contest on the back of two consecutive wins. They beat the Indiana Pacers 133-132 in OT in their last outing.

Russell Westbrook notched up his 181st career triple-double to match the great Oscar Robertson's record. He had 33 points, 15 assists, and 19 rebounds on the night. Bradley Beal too was in stunning form as he led the team in scoring with a 50-point game.

BREAKING: Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards has tied Oscar Robertson's career regular-season triple-double record with 181. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 9, 2021

The Atlanta Hawks faced the Indiana Pacers in their previous outing as well, but lost the tie 126-133. Trae Young recorded a double-double, scoring 30 points and dishing out ten assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic (28 points) and John Collins (25 points) also made crucial contributions.

However, the Hawks lost the battle inside the paint and were outscored 58-70, which proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks - Injury Report

Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal has been ruled out of the game because of a hamstring injury he suffered against the Pacers. MRIs revealed it was a minor scan, which means he could be available for the game against Cleveland on May 14th.

Deni Avdija (ankle) and Thomas Bryant (ACL) are sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Atlanta Hawks

De'Andre Hunter #12 of the Atlanta Hawks could make his return on Monday night.

Tony Snell (Achilles) and De'Andre Hunter (knee) are listed as questionable, while long-term absentee Cam Reddish (Achilles) remains sidelined. There is no return date available for Reddish.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game:



De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness): Questionable

Tony Snell (right Achilles soreness): Questionable

Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness): Out pic.twitter.com/s3kR6eTZ6M — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) May 9, 2021

Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks - Predicted Lineup

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards will be forced to make changes to their lineup as Bradley Beal has been ruled out of the game.

Russell Westbrook and Raul Neto will continue to pair up in the backcourt, while Anthony Gill could slot into Beal's starting place as the small forward. Rui Hachimura will likely retain his place as a power forward with Alex Len as the starting center.

Davis Bertans, Ish Smith, and Robin Lopez are expected to play the most minutes coming off the Washington Wizards' bench.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks could make changes to their lineup, depending on De'Andre Hunter and Tony Snell's availability.

Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, and Clint Capela are all likely to retain their places. If both Hunter and Snell are available, the Hawks might choose to start Snell as he has been a regular since Hunter's injury.

If both players are unavailable, Danilo Gallinari could be picked to start alongside Collins as the small forward.

Solomon Hill, Lou Williams, and Kevin Huerter are likely to play the most minutes off the Atlanta Hawks bench.

Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks - Predicted Starting 5

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Raul Neto l Small Forward - Anthony Gill l Power Forward - Rui Hachimura l Center - Alex Len.

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young l Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Small Forward - Tony Snell l Power Forward - John Collins l Center - Clint Capela.

Also read: LA Lakers Head Coach Frank Vogel backs Alex Caruso for All-NBA Defensive Team after dominant win over Phoenix Suns