Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - May 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks will play the second game of their NBA double-header at the State Farm Arena on Wednesday. The Washington Wizards have seen a late-season revival. They are now 10th in the Eastern Conference and set for a place in the Play-In tournament. They will now look to finish the season strongly and get quick revenge for their 1-point loss against the Hawks in their last NBA game.

The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, have lost just once in their last five matches and have been boosted by the return from injury of their star man Trae Young. John Collins has produced at least 25 points in the last two games and will be looking to extend his prolific run.

Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks injury report

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are missing Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards are missing Bradley Beal, who will not be available until the Washington Wizards’ next match. Deni Advija and Thomas Bryant are both long-term absentees who are not expected to play a part this season.

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young has been lethal for the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are fighting for a higher playoff seed and are currently 5th in the Western Conference. They are missing Cam Reddish, who has an achilles injury and will not be available for at least a week.Tony Snell has also been put in the doubtful list for this match.

Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks predicted lineups

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards’ biggest loss is Bradley Beal, whose presence might well have resulted in a victory last time around. Raul Neto should start alongside Westbrook while Alex Len takes up the Center spot again. Garrison Mathews should get another start due to Beal’s absence.

Russell Westbrook after Monday night:



- most triple-doubles in NBA history

- 1 of 4 players in NBA history with 20K pts & 8K ast

- 41 times in his career, he led all players on BOTH teams in pts, rebs and ast outright. The most such games in NBA history (h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/Kgbh1Zs10X — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 11, 2021

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have almost all of their stars available, and should stick to the same lineup as the last match. Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic should be the starting guards again, while Clint Capela has been in impressive form as well. John Collins is fit and firing and should start alongside Kevin Huerter.

He is unstoppable! @traeyoung with 36 PTS, 9 AST & 6 REB last night against the Wizards. ❄️



🎥Presented by @KumhoTireUSA pic.twitter.com/a1dgyDtLhH — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) May 11, 2021

Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks predicted starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Raul Neto l Small Forward -Garrison Mathews l Power Forward - Rui Hachimura l Center - Alex Len.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Trae Young| Shooting Guard- Bogdan Bogdanovic| Small Forward -Kevin Huerter | Power Forward- John Collins| Center - Clint Capela