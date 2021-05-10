Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks prediction & match preview - May 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Washington Wizards in the first game of a back-to-back at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Monday.

Both teams will meet for the second time in the 2020-21 NBA season, with the tie currently in favor of the fifth-placed Atlanta Hawks. Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards have slowly made their way to ninth in the Eastern Conference standings with an impressive 15-5 run.

Match details

Fixture - Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, May 10th; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, May 11th; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia.

Washington Wizards preview

Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are guaranteed to feature in the play-in tournament with only four games left in the regular season. The Wizards have marshaled the opposition offense exceptionally well, recording a combined 5-point margin in their last three losses.

Bradley Beal has been an exceptional talent for the Washington Wizards this season. His partnership with Russell Westbrook has yielded positive results for the team.

The Washington Wizards have recorded hard-fought OT wins in their last two games. Bradley's 50 points against the Indiana Pacers were enough to help his side secure the victory.

Key player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook is having an extraordinary season with the Washington Wizards. He started the season with triple-doubles in his first four games and has not slowed down since then.

1️⃣8️⃣1️⃣



Russell Westbrook ties Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in NBA history 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oJERPaVDRO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 9, 2021

Westbrook's contributions have been immense for the Washington Wizards. He recorded his 35th triple-double of the season in his last outing against the Pacers, with 33 points, 19 rebounds, and 15 assists.

Washington Wizards predicted lineup

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Raul Neto l Small Forward - Bradley Beal l Power Forward - Rui Hachimura l Center - Alex Len.

Atlanta Hawks preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are on a 5-5 run and hold a 23-11 record against teams below .500. Despite recent poor performances, the Hawks have won almost twice as many home games as they have lost.

Although the Atlanta Hawks are the 8th-worst team in defensive rating, they have a lot going for them on offense as they are ranked 8th in offensive rating. John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic have been sensational this season, creating many offensive options for the Hawks.

Key player - Trae Young

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young is playing like a veteran guard even though he has only three years of experience in the NBA. He leads the Atlanta Hawks in points (25.4) and assists (9.5).

Trae Young drops 33 PTS and 7 AST as the @ATLHawks win at home.



Clint Capela: 20 PTS (8-9 FGM), 11 REB

John Collins: 13 PTS, 10 REB, 4 STL pic.twitter.com/6g6GZKJNrP — NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2021

Despite the Atlanta Hawks' loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, Young recorded 30 points, 10 assists, and 4 rebounds. His 41-point outing also guaranteed the win against the Wizards in their last meeting.

Atlanta Hawks predicted lineup

Point Guard - Trae Young l Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Small Forward - John Collins l Power Forward - Danilo Gallinari l Center - Clint Capela.

Wizards vs Hawks prediction

The Atlanta Hawks were victorious over the Washington Wizards when the two teams met in the NBA earlier this season. It is worth pointing out that it was as far back as January and well before the Wizards' resurgence.

With the Wizards' current form, it is hard to bet against them regardless of what team they are facing. However, the Hawks are perfectly capable of replicating their earlier win.

Where to watch the Wizards vs Hawks game?

The Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks game will be televised locally on Bally Sports Southeast and NBC Sports Washington networks. The match can also be streamed live via NBA League Pass.