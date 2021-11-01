Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - November 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards will square off against the Atlanta Hawks in a tantalizing 2021-22 NBA game set to take place at the State Farm Arena on Monday.

The Washington Wizards have started their season brightly and are coming off a 115-112 win against the Boston Celtics.

The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, succumbed to a 122-94 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers in their last game.

Match Details

Fixture - Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Season 2021-22

Date and Time - Monday, November 1st; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, November 2nd, 5:00 AM IST)

Venue - State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards have been an incredibly cohesive unit so far, and that factor was on full display in the game against the Boston Celtics.

Every player executed their roles perfectly, from Bradley Beal to Aaron Holiday. Kyle Kuzma has been a revelation for the Wizards this season. He put in a stellar performance against the Celtics, scoring 17 points and grabbing 17 rebounds.

Rebounding on both ends has been the Wizards' strong suit. They outrebounded the Celtics 62-54 in their last game. However, points in the paint have been an issue for them, which head coach Wes Unseld Jr. will be looking to fix going forward.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

In the five games that he has featured in, Bradley Beal has averaged 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. His free-throw attempts per game have been reduced compared to last season due to the new rules, but his scoring instincts have remained intact.

Shooting is an area where Beal will have to take it up a notch, as he is just converting 36% and 21% of his field goals, respectively. Nevertheless, he will be the Wizards' trump card against the Atlanta Hawks tonight.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Kentavious Caldwell Pope; G - Bradley Beal; F - Kyle Kuzma; F - Spencer Dinwiddie; C - Montrezl Harrell

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks weren't a match for the Philadelphia 76ers in their last game, losing by a margin of 28 points.

Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic failed to score points. Head coach Nate McMillan will not be impressed by how his defense fared against a team he knocked out of the playoffs last season.

However, McMillan will take heart from the fact that his team is still dominating the boards. Their ball movement has also been top-notch so far.

The Washington Wizards have been a formidable side, and the Hawks will have to be at their best to beat them and improve to 4-3.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young is averaging 22 points and 10 assists per game and has acted as the metronome for the Atlanta Hawks offense. However, his shooting percentages have been quite disappointing, as he is making only 29% of his attempts from behind the three-point arc.

Young will come up against a strong and active Washington Wizards defense on Monday night. It will be intriguing to see how he negotiates that challenge six games into the season.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young, G - Bogdan Bogdanovic, F - De'Andre Hunter, F - John Collins, C - Clint Capela

Wizards vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Washington Wizards have been one of the best teams in the NBA so far, and their record speaks for themselves. The Hawks, meanwhile, have been underwhelming and will likely come up short against this well-drilled Wizards team.

Where to watch Wizards vs Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards NBA game will be televised on Bally Sports South East and NBC Sports Washington. The game will be available online on the NBA League Pass as well.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh