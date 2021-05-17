Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics: 3 key matchups to watch out for

The Washington Wizards will face the Boston Celtics in the play-in tournament ahead of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

It was a dramatic end to the regular season for the Wizards, who came from behind to clinch victory against the Charlotte Hornets.

Meanwhile, the Celtics listed most of their starters as day-to-day ahead of their last match of the regular season. However, most of them are expected to make their return in the play-in tournament.

Key matchups in the Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics game

Both teams had contrasting runs towards the end of the season. The Washington Wizards went on a 6-4 run, while the Boston Celtics ended with a 4-6 run with some key players sidelined.

Tuesday's game promises to be an intense fixture as both teams will be fighting for a place in the 2021 NBA playoffs. Here are the key matchups to look out for in this game.

#1 Russell Westbrook vs Kemba Walker

Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards and Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics

Russell Westbrook is the undisputed king of the triple-double in NBA history. Although he has not had success in the playoffs, he had the best run of his 13-year career in the 2020-21 season.

Things turned around for Westbrook and the Washington Wizards after the All-Star weekend.

Russell Westbrook finished his season averaging 22.2 PTS, 11.5 REB, 11.8 AST



It's his fourth career triple-double season



Unreal pic.twitter.com/Tlh5cjzIYA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 16, 2021

Kemba Walker has not had the best season but is capable of switching on when push comes to shove. He is in his second season with the Boston Celtics and will be looking to help them achieve success in the postseason.

Walker is probably the better ball-handler and all-around offensive coordinator. However, Westbrook's ability to draw a double-team and create open looks for his teammates is unmatched. While it will be an intense battle in the point guard position, Russell looks like the superior player.

#2 Rui Hachimura vs Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics will face off against Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards

Rui Hachimura has been sensational in his sophomore season with the Washington Wizards. His partnership with Russell Westbrook has been very productive as he has been the main benefactor of the latter's assists.

Jayson Tatum has been the standout performer for the Boston Celtics for a while. Despite being hampered by injuries this season, he posted his career-high 60 points to lead the Celtics to the third-biggest comeback in NBA history against the San Antonio Spurs.

Jayson Tatum finishes the season as the 3rd player in Celtics history to average at least 26 PPG, 7 RPG, and 4 APG (Larry Bird 3X, John Havlicek 2X). — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) May 16, 2021

Playoffs experience will play a significant role in the performance of both forwards. Tatum has helped the Boston Celtics reach the Eastern Conference Finals in two of his last three playoff appearances. Rui, on the other hand, has no playoff experience, which might play a huge role in his performance.

#3 Bradley Beal vs Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics makes a pass around Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal has had the best season of his nine-year career with the Washington Wizards. Although he has made four playoff appearances, he has failed to make it past the Eastern Conference semi-finals. Beal is the second-highest scorer in the regular season (31.4 points per game) behind Stephen Curry.

Meanwhile, Marcus Smart has made playoff appearances in six of his seven seasons in the NBA. The Boston Celtics have not made it past the Eastern Conference Finals in a while, but Smart has been instrumental in helping the team reach these heights.

Although playoff experience will count a great deal, the impressive shooting from the Washington Wizards guard will give him an edge over Marcus Smart.