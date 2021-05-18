Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 18th, 2021 | NBA Play-In Tournament 2021

The Boston Celtics will host the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night to decide who will qualify for the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed from the Eastern Conference. The Celtics beat the Wizards 2-1 in the regular-season series, but the latter is in better form right now.

A little over a month ago, the Washington Wizards held the 13th seed in the East with a 17-32 record. Russell Westbrook played out of his skin as the Wizards won 13 of their next 15 matchups. Backed by Westbrook's ferocity and Bradley Beal's grit, Washington eventually finished the regular season in eighth place after beating the Charlotte Hornets last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics have blown hot-and-cold all season. Injury and COVID-related absences have plagued the team this year and they were swept almost entirely in May, winning just six of their eight games this month. The Celtics only managed a 36-36 record, but if they're fit, they have the firepower to beat any team in a one-game eliminator.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Bradley Beal

All eyes will be on Bradley Beal, who struggled with his movement a lot during the Washington Wizards' win against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Beal hasn't been listed on the injury report and Wizards fans will be hoping to see him in full flow against the Boston Celtics.

Raul Neto has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury of his own. He's been listed as probable, but head coach Scott Brooks mentioned that Neto will be a game-time decision.

Other absentees for the Washington Wizards include Deni Avdija (hairline fracture) and Thomas Bryant (torn ACL). Both players have already been ruled out for the season.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics rested Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Evan Fournier, Jayson Tatum and Tristan Thompson for their final game of the regular season against the New York Knicks. None of these players featured in the latest injury report and will be raring to go against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Center Robert Williams did not play in the Boston Celtics' last four games due to a toe injury, but he was able to practice on Monday. Williams is listed as probable, but he, too, will be a game-time decision.

Jaylen Brown is the only absentee for the Celtics, and he'll be missing the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his left wrist.

Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards will be spearheaded by the backcourt duo of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal. They'll be joined by sharpshooter Davis Bertans and promising forward Rui Hachimura in the starting lineup. Alex Len is the starting center, but Robin Lopez and Daniel Gafford enjoy the majority of the minutes at the five.

😤 26.3 PPG, 13.8 RPG, 16.1 APG 😤



The best plays from @russwest44's May, in which he brought home his ninth Player of the Month honor! 4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/tle3yXZju2 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 17, 2021

Ish Smith will lead the Wizards' second unit as always. Raul Neto will also play a huge role if he's fit enough to suit up. Garrison Matthews and Chandler Hutchinson are also expected to provide some help off the bench.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics will revert to their usual starting lineup sans Jaylen Brown. Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart will form the backcourt, while Evan Fournier and Jayson Tatum will occupy the forward slots. Robert Williams should start at center if he's fit, but if that's not the case, Tristan Thompson will take his place.

We’ve got a clean slate heading into tomorrow night’s matchup with the Wizards at TD Garden. pic.twitter.com/l0uAyLdBqp — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 17, 2021

The Boston Celtics lack bench strength, but they can certainly call upon the services of rookies Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith. Grant Williams and Jabari Parker can also contribute occasionally.

Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal l Small Forward - Davis Bertans l Power Forward - Rui Hachimura l Center - Alex Len

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart l Small Forward - Evan Fournier l Power Forward - Jayson Tatum l Center - Robert Williams III

Also read: Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - May 18th, 2021 | NBA Play-In Tournament 2021