Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards will lock horns with the Boston Celtics in an NBA 2021-22 Eastern Conference matchup at the TD Garden on Wednesday. The Celtics are coming into this game after a stunning OT win against the Charlotte Hornets.

Jayson Tatum scored an impressive 41 points on 50% shooting from the field. Jaylen Brown and Tatum combined for 71 points to lead the Celtics to a 140-129 win. They will now hope to defeat the Wizards, and get their third win of the season.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards will look to bounce back after their disappointing loss against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. The team were 2-0 before the match, but a 25 point performance from Kevin Durant led to a 104-90 loss for the Wizards. They will now seek to get back to winning ways with a win against the Celtics.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

The Washington Wizards will have all their starters back for their game against the Celtics. However, they will miss the services of a few players due to long term injuries.

Thomas Bryant remains out due to a left knee injury. Rui Hachimura is still not with the team due to personal reasons. Anthony Gill has been ruled out of the game due to a right calf strain. Cassius Winston will also remain out due to a left hamstring strain.

Meanwhile, the Wizards have listed Brazilian Raul Neto as questionable for this game due to a left shoulder contusion.

Player Name Status Reason Thomas Bryant Out Left Knee Injury Cassius Winston Out Left Hamstring Strain Anthony Gill Out Right Calf Strain Rui Hachimura Not with the Team Personal Reasons Raul Neto Questionable Left Shoulder Contusion

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets

Boston Celtics' Al Horford has been listed as probable for this game against the Wizards. Romeo Langford's status is questionable for this game.

Both Brodic Thomas and Sam Hauser have been ruled out due to G-League commitments. Payton Pritchard will once again play wearing a face mask, due to a nasal fracture.

Player Name Status Reason Al- Horford Probable Left Abductor Sprain Romeo Langford Questionable Left Calf Strain Sam Hauser Out G- League [Two way contract] Thomas Brodic Out G- League [Two-way contract]

Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors

The Washington Wizards could go with a similar starting lineup they have deployed since the start of the season.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Bradley Beal should share the backcourt. Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will likely feature on the frontcourt, with Daniel Gafford playing at center. The roster also includes some amazing players like Montrezl Harrell, Davis Bertans and Deni Avdija. All of them are capable of producing brilliant performances off the bench.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics will likely opt for the same lineup that helped them beat the Hornets. Dennis Schroder and Marcus Smart could play in the backcourt, while Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum should feature in the frontcourt. Robert Williams III will likely start at center.

Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie; Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal; Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma; Power Forward - Kentavious Caldwell - Pope; Center - Daniel Gafford.

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder; Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart; Small Forward - Jayson Tatum; Power Forward - Jaylen Brown; Center - Robert Williams III.

