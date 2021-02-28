Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Action continues in the 2020-21 NBA when the red-hot Washington Wizards take on the sluggish Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Sunday.

The visiting Washington Wizards have hit their stride in recent games, winning seven of their last ten matchups. During this period, they have beaten some top contenders in the league. As a result, the 13-18 Washington Wizards have climbed to 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics were able to snap their three-game skid with a big win against the Indiana Pacers in their previous matchup. However, that was only their fourth win in their last 12 outings. Nevertheless, the Boston Celtics are still in the playoff picture but will need to keep adding wins on a consistent basis to emerge as a legitimate contender for the postseason.

Wizards vs Celtics Injury updates

The Washington Wizards have listed Raul Neto and Ish Smith in their injury report ahead of their clash with the Boston Celtics.

Neto got injured in Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, suffering a bruised left knee. His condition is being monitored by the coaching staff on a day-to-day basis. His participation in Sunday's game could be a game-time decision made by the coaching team.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards' point guard Ish Smith has been sidelined for an extended period after he was diagnosed with a proximal injury to his right quadriceps.

The Washington Wizards suffered a huge blow earlier in the season when they lost their center Thomas Bryant to a season-ending injury. His absence has been hindering the team's performance since then.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Washington:



Jaylen Brown (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE

Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery rehab)- OUT

Marcus Smart (left calf tear) - OUT

The Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens is already feeling the heat due to his team's slump this month. Now, he needs to deal with another worrying concern: one-half of his power-packed duo - Jaylen Brown - has been listed as questionable for the Washington Wizards game due to soreness in his left knee.

Without Brown, the Boston Celtics could face an uphill battle against a Washington Wizards side that has been firing on all cylinders in recent games.

The Boston Celtics are also eagerly awaiting their primary defender Marcus Smart to rejoin the team. He could reportedly return following the All-Star break, while Romeo Langford is also expected to return to floor duties around the same time.

Wizards vs Celtics Predicted Lineups

The Washington Wizards are on a roll, winning eight of their last ten games. Scott Brook's side, who are striving hard to get back into the playoff picture, enter this contest on a two-game winning streak.

The Washington Wizards will likely deploy the same lineup they used in their last outing, which means the dynamic duo of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal should start things off. The duo combined for 53 points in the Wizards' win over the Wolves.

Beal, the league's leading scorer, dropped 34 points, while Brodie sizzled with another triple-double outing, producing 19 points to go along with 14 boards and 12 assists for the Washington Wizards' 13th victory of the campaign.

Garrison Matthews, who chipped in with 18 points, could get another start in this matchup. He will likely join Rui Hachimura on the wing position as one of two forwards.

Moritz Wagner is coming off a double-double performance and should roll out as the team's primary center on Sunday.

Bradley Beal now has twenty 30+ point performances in 29 games played this season.



Bradley Beal now has twenty 30+ point performances in 29 games played this season.

Over the last 20 years, only Allen Iverson, Carmelo Anthony and James Harden have that many 30-point performances in the first 30 games of a season.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics have shown signs of improvement but are not out of the woods just yet.

Brad Stevens has his work cut out, as the Boston Celtics lost to the Washington Wizards the last time the two sides clashed. Now, with Brown's status uncertain, the Boston Celtics will have to rely heavily on their other All-Star Jayson Tatum to inspire them to victory.

The Boston Celtics will hope to see Brown suit up for the game. However, if he gets ruled out for this contest, Payton Pritchard could start in his place and join Kemba Walker in the backcourt.

Tatum should resume his role at the small forward position. He was the driving force behind the Boston Celtics' win over Indiana, dropping 32 points in 33 minutes in that game.

Tristan Thompson and Daniel Theis are expected to roll out on home turf as the two frontline players for the Celtics. The Boston Celtics will need another big outing from Theis, who is coming off a strong showing, producing 17 points in an effort that snapped the Celtics' long losing streak.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

Bradley Beal (#3) of the Washington Wizards celebrates with Russell Westbrook (#4)

PG Russell Westbrook, SG Bradley Beal, SF Garrison Matthews, PF Rui Hachimura, C Moritz Wagner.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Jaylen Brown (#7) and Jayson Tatum (#0) of the Boston Celtics

PG Kemba Walker, SG Payton Pritchard, SF Jayson Tatum, PF Tristan Thompson, C Daniel Theis.