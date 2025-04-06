Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6, 2025

The Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics matchup is one of 11 games scheduled for Sunday. Washington is last in the East with a 17-60 record, while Boston is second with a 57-20 record.
The two teams have played each other 325 times in the regular season, with the Celtics holding a lopsided 205-120 lead. This will be their fourth and final matchup this season with Boston looking for the sweep.
They last played on Dec. 15 when the Celtics won 112-98 behind Jayson Tatum’s 28 points. Jordan Poole led Washington with 19 points.
Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics game details and odds
The Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics game is scheduled for 6 p.m. EDT on Sunday, April 6, at TD Garden. The matchup will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Boston / S: Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra and Monumental Sports Network. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.
Moneyline: Wizards (+1400) vs. Celtics (-3000)
Spread: Wizards (+20.5) vs. Celtics (-20.5)
Total (O/U): Wizards -110 (o225.5) vs. Celtics -110 (u225.5)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics preview
The Wizards never looked competitive for the entire season and had the worst record in the league for most of the campaign before the Utah Jazz faltered even more. Washington will miss the playoffs for the fourth straight year and must now focus on the draft where it has one of the best odds to land the top pick.
Washington has won just two of the past 10 games and is coming off of a 109-97 loss to the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Carlton Carrington led the team with 32 points.
The Celtics are the reigning champions and they have played like contenders this season as well. While they are expected to be challenged by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs, they should still be the favorites to come out of the East.
Boston has won nine of the past 10 games and is coming off of a 123-103 win against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Jaylen Brown led the team with 31 points, while Jayson Tatum had 23 points. Both are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics betting props
Jordan Poole’s points total is set at 15.5. While he didn’t play the last game, he is not on the injury report for Sunday’s matchup. Bet on Poole to score more than 15.5 points.
Derrick White’s points total is set at 15.5. If Brown and Tatum don’t play, he should have a bigger offensive load. The oddsmakers favor him to go over and so do we.
Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics prediction
The oddsmakers favor the Celtics to get a huge win at home. While we expect Boston to win, it might not cover the 20.5-point spread without Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. This should be a fairly high-scoring game with the team total going past 225.5 points.
