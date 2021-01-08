Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics Prediction: Combined starting 5 featuring Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum

In their first meeting of the 2020-2021 NBA season, the Washington Wizards will take on the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Friday.

The Wizard boasts of having one of the most dynamic backcourt duos in the league in Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook. However, they have fallen short of their own expectations at the beginning of this campaign. Despite their losing record though, both players have put in impressive performances that have got NBA fans around the world buzzing with excitement. The Wizards will look to turn things around and make a statement this Friday as they battle it out with a red-hot Celtics team.

The Boston Celtics are off to a great start with six wins and three losses, tied for the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. They are coming in on a three-game winning streak and will look to add another win to their already impressive season record. The Celtics are being led by their star duo in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Both of them have played stellar basketball for their side, helping them cruise to victory night after night.

Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics Prediction: Combined Starting 5

Both sides have multiple all-star caliber players who have put up great individual numbers this season. This matchup has all the makings of an entertaining battle that fans will be looking forward to. Let us have a look at a hypothetical combined starting-five of both teams ahead of their matchup on Friday.

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards)

Chicago Bulls v Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook is a nine-time NBA All-Star and 2016-2017 league MVP. He is a generational talent. Westbrook is one of the most athletically gifted stars in the NBA and continues to perform at an elite level on a nightly basis.

Westbrook's all-time triple-double record in the NBA keeps improving and could catch up with the no.1 on the list, 'the Big O' basketball Hall-of-Famer Oscar Robertson.

With 21 PTS, 11 REB, 15 AST tonight, Russell Westbrook becomes the 6th player in NBA history to record a triple-double in his debut with a new team.



He joins Oscar Robertson, Nate Thurmond, John Shumate, Lewis Lloyd, and Elfrid Payton. pic.twitter.com/d8L9TXe5CW — NBA History (@NBAHistory) December 24, 2020

Russell will play the point position in our hypothetical list of combined five for the Wizards and the Celtics.

Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

Chicago Bulls v Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal picked up things right from where he left off last season, and has averaged 30 points this campaign. He has been on the rise the past couple of seasons and is looking forward to a great season with his new backcourt partner in Russell Westbrook.

Beal is coming off an impressive 60-point game in his previous matchup and is looking in ominous form.

Beal comes in at the shooting guard position in our combined starting five, where he will be a terror for opposing teams due to his scoring abilities.