Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - January 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The erratic Washington Wizards head over to TD Garden to take on the soaring Boston Celtics in their first matchup of the 2020-2021 NBA season.

The Wizards have displayed some remarkable individual performances but have struggled to convert them into wins in the new campaign. Their All-Star Bradley Beal is coming off a mind-blowing 60 point performance against the 76ers but couldn't make it count in the final stretch, losing the game 141-136.

His backcourt partner Russell Westbrook has already registered four triple-doubles this season, but just like Beal, his accomplishments haven't helped his team's standings.

That said, the Wizards are a new ensemble this season with additions of Russell Westbrook, Robin Lopez, and Deni Avdija. Like any new team, it will take some time for them to gel with each other.

It has been an eventful beginning to their new campaign for the Boston Celtics with six wins and three losses. The Celtics have won their last three games and would look to continue their hot streak against an unpredictable Wizards team.

With Gordon Hayward out of the way, the Celtics are being led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The duo has been the driving force behind their early success, with contributions on both ends of the floor.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, January 8th, 2021 7:30 PM ET. (Saturday 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Advertisement

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards seemed to have found their groove recently, winning two of their last three games. They beat the Timberwolves 130-109 for their first victory and then beat a perennial contender in the East, the Brooklyn Nets, 123-122.

Even though they lost their previous match to the 76ers, the Wizards are finding their rhythm and should do better in the coming weeks. Their star duo of Beal and Westbrook are playing well with each other, and their budding chemistry should inspire the rest of the teammates.

6️⃣0️⃣ points for Bradley Beal tonight, which ties a franchise record 🎥 #WizSixers | @RealDealBeal23 pic.twitter.com/GabazNAEN1 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 7, 2021

The Wizards have put Russell Westbrook's status on a day-to-day basis as he suffered a dislocated finger on his right hand against the 76ers. But they haven't ruled him out as he could suit up for the game against the Celtics.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Chicago Bulls v Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook is one of the most athletically gifted stars in the NBA and can dominate opposing teams with his all-around game on the hardwood. He will be the key player in this matchup.

With Bradley Beal averaging 30 points per game, it can be argued that if Westbrook performs his best on a nightly basis, the duo could become a threat in the East. Russell has averaged 20.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists in five games this season. Look out for him to have a coming-out party against the Celtics on Friday.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G Russell Westbrook, G Bradley Beal, F Deni Avdija, F Rui Hachimura, C Thomas Bryant.

Boston Celtics Preview

Advertisement

The Boston Celtics enter this contest post a big win against the 2019-2020 Eastern Conference Champion, the Miami Heat. With 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Miami's Goran Dragic hit a big three on his second attempt to tie up the game at 105.

With time winding down, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart drove the ball to the basket but missed the shot. His fellow teammate, Payton Pritchard, got the rebound and rose up for the easy two that won them the game 107-105.

Payton Pritchard FTW



Take a look at last night's @jetblue Play of the Game 👇 pic.twitter.com/hgCSgabBBy — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 7, 2021

The Boston Celtics have proven themselves as a serious contender in the East. The Wizards will have their hands full in their matchup this Friday.

Key Player - Jaylen Brown

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics

With Kemba Walker out of their line up, Jaylen Brown has taken more responsibilities this season and has performed well for the Boston Celtics. He is shooting the ball 54.7% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc. His consistency on both ends of the floor has bolstered the Celtics, who will continue to add more wins to their impressive 6-3 record.

Brown is averaging 26.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in nine games this season. Watch for him to light up from the floor in their matchup with the Wizards.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Tremont Waters G Jaylen Brown F Jayson Tatum F Tristan Thompson C Daniel Theis

Wizards vs Celtics Match Prediction

Advertisement

The Boston Celtics come into this game with a three-game winning streak and have all the momentum behind them. As the Wizards are still finding their footing this season, predicting their game night performance is not easy.

The Boston Celtics are the heavy favorites to hold down the fort and take another win at home.

Where to watch Wizards vs Celtics?

Local coverage of the game will be available on NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Washington. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.