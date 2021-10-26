Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - October 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards will clash with the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston on October 27th. Both teams have two wins under their belt and will try to get one more under their belt. Fans in Boston will be treated to an exciting contest between two powerhouses on Wednesday.

Match Details

Fixture - Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Wednesday, October 27th, 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, October 28th, 5:00 PM IST).

Venue - TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards lost their playmaker Russell Westbrook to the LA Lakers in the offseason, but the team has fared well thus far in the 2021-22 season without him. Kyle Kuzma, who was poorly used in Los Angeles, has become a shining player for Washington.

Although the Wizards lost their previous match against the Brooklyn Nets, who put a stop to Washington's winning streak, the presence of Bradley Beal, Spencer Dinwiddie and Kuzma in the starting 5 makes them a force to be reckoned with and may very well be an opponent the Boston Celtics will not be able to defeat.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

There is no doubt that Bradley Beal is not only the best scorer in his team but also one of the best scorers in the league. He is the only player in the league who has averaged 30+ points per game for the last two seasons. Although he has not yet led the league in points scored per game, his prowess as an offensive player is undeniable.

Beal has played two out of the three games played by the Washington Wizards and is still averaging 21 points and four assists per game. He will be a key player for his team in the game against the Boston Celtics.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Bradley Beal, G - Spencer Dinwiddie, F - Kyle Kuzma, F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, C - Daniel Gafford

Boston Celtics Preview

Boston Celtics

The young blood in Boston is strong. Strong enough to be considered a certain playoff contender. Strong enough to bring even the best teams and players to their knees with their sheer scoring potential.

Take their match against their last match against the Charlotte Hornets for example. The Hornets were leading 129-126 with 2:46 remaining in overtime. The Celts ended up winning the match 140-129. They used extreme pressure to their advantage to overwhelm Charlotte in the final crucial minutes with their exceptional offense.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum is the best scorer in Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are pretty much evenly matched as players. However, with one extra game under Tatum's belt, his average 27.5 points. Which, although less than Brown's average of 28.3 points in 3 games, translates to a more consistent performance when you take the extra game into account.

Tatum is inarguably a scoring machine, the best on his team. He has led his team in scoring for two consecutive seasons but has also been a crucial rebounder. In the game against the Hornets, Tatum exploded for 41 points proving that he is a constant threat to the opponents and can turn the game around at any point of time. Therefore, we believe that he will be a key player in the game against the Washington Wizards.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Dennis Schroder, G - Marcus Smart, F - Jaylen Brown, F - Jayson Tatum, C - Robert Williams III

Wizards vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics are an exceptional offensive team. Even with the presence of Beal in the Washington Wizards squad, the duo of Brown and Tatum are capable of outscoring their Wednesday night opponents. We predict that Boston will add a third victory to their record by outscoring Washington in a tough battle.

Edited by S Chowdhury