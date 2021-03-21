Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets: How to watch, TV schedule, channel, live stream - 21 March

The Brooklyn Nets host the Washington Wizards at the Barclays Center on Sunday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup. Former teammates James Harden and Russell Westbrook will lock horns in what could be an intriguing duel.

The Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards will be facing each other for the third time this campaign, with both teams winning once apiece prior to this meeting.

The Washington Wizards returned to winning ways against the Utah Jazz in their last outing after losing five games on the bounce. They beat the Western Conference leaders 131-122 as star duo Bradley Beal (43 points) and Russell Westbrook (35 points, 15 rebounds, 13 assists) shined on the night.

High on confidence, the Washington Wizards will fancy their chances of toppling the mighty Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets, meanwhile, were handed a shock 113-121 defeat by the underwhelming Orlando Magic in their last outing. The loss saw the Nets crash to their first defeat post the All-Star break, ending their six-game winning run.

The returning Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 43 points, while James Harden returned with 19 on a rare off-night where he struggled with his shooting.

Both sides have struggled at the defensive end this season. The Brooklyn Nets are the sixth-worst side defensive side in the league, with a rating of 113.3. The Washington Wizards have fared even worse; they are ranked two places below their counterparts at 27th with a 113.9 defensive rating.

The outcome of the game could depend on how both teams fare defensively. It could either be a close-game or a one-sided contest, depending on how the Brooklyn Nets turn up after their recent loss.

How to watch the Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets game?

Advertisement

Time: 7:00 PM (Eastern Time); 4:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Venue: Barclays Center. Brooklyn, NY.

TV Channel: YES, NBC Sports Washington.

Live stream: NBA League Pass.

Washington Wizards - Team News

Davis Bertans (#42) of the Washington Wizards (center) in action

Davis Bertans is the latest name to feature on the injury list for the Washington Wizards. The forward sustained a calf injury recently and will be out for about two weeks.

Ish Smith and Thomas Bryant are the other absentees for the Washington Wizards and have been out for a while due to long-term injuries.

Injury update: Davis Bertans underwent an MRI today that revealed a right calf strain. He is expected to miss approximately two weeks.https://t.co/On0tTSYNaI — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 19, 2021

Injured - Davis Bertans, Ish Smith, Thomas Bryant.

Doubtful - None.

Suspended - None.

Brooklyn Nets - Team News

Advertisement

Blake Griffin (right) in action

In the latest team news for the Brooklyn Nets, new signing Blake Griffin could make his debut in this game despite being listed as 'day-to-day' at the moment. Jeff Green is another Brooklyn Nets player listed as 'day-to-day'.

Blake Griffin has been upgraded to probable and is expected to make his Nets debut Sunday vs. the Wizards pic.twitter.com/ewqpIjiITt — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) March 20, 2021

Kevin Durant and Spencer Dinwiddie continue to remain out as they recover from long-term injuries.

Injured - Kevin Durant, Spencer Dinwiddie.

Doubtful - Blake Griffin, Jeff Green.

Suspended - None.