Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Title contenders Brooklyn Nets will go head-to-head with the Washington Wizards in a tantalizing NBA 2021-22 season game set to take place tonight at the Barclays Center.

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a surprise 95-111 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Miles Bridges was the star of the show, registering 32 points and 9 rebounds on the night. Kevin Durant (38 points and 5 rebounds) tried his best to lead his side to a win, but the Hornets held firm.

The Washington Wizards, meanwhile, inflicted a 135-134 loss upon the Indiana Pacers in their most recent league game. Off-season acquisition Spencer Dinwiddie had a brilliant game, as he scored 34 points and dished out 9 assists.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Cassius Stanley is out with a hamstring problem, while Anthony Gill is expected to be sidelined till October 27th because of a calf issue. Rui Hachimura has been excused from team practice due to personal reasons.

Bradley Beal will be a game-time decision as he continues to recover from a groin injury. Meanwhile, Thomas Bryant is a long-term absentee with a knee problem.

Player Status Reason Cassius Stanley Out Hamstring Thomas Bryant Out Knee Anthony Gill Out Calf Rui Hachimura Out Personal Bradley Beal Game-time decision Groin

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets go into tonight's game with a fully fit squad, with Kyrie Irving being the only absentee. The mercurial point guard will not be able to resume basketball-related activities until he gets vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.

Player Status Reason Kyrie Irving Out Personal reasons

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal is expected to shake off his injury and suit up tonight. However, if he fails a fitness test before the game, expect Aaron Holiday to take his place at shooting guard.

Spencer Dinwiddie will continue to run point for the team. Meanwhile, former Lakers Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma are expected to slide in at the 3 & the 4, respectively. Daniel Gifford will start at the center position.

Montrezl Harrell, Raul Neto and Davis Bertans will come off the bench to play significant minutes.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets tweaked their starting lineup in the last game, bringing in Jevon Carter to play alongside James Harden in the backcourt. Expect that to continue, with Joe Harris set to start at small forward.

Head coach Steve Nash prefers to play small, which means Kevin Durant will partner Nicolas Claxton in the frontcourt. Sixth man Patty Mills will be looking to bounce back after having a dud against the Charlotte Hornets.

Bruce Brown, LaMarcus Aldridge and Paul Millsap are expected to be key figures in the Brooklyn Nets' title charge. They will all come off the bench to share minutes with starters.

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard: Spencer Dinwiddie; Shooting Guard: Aaron Holiday; Small Forward: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope; Power Forward: Kyle Kuzma; Center: Daniel Gafford

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard: James Harden; Shooting Guard: Jevon Carter; Small Forward: Joe Harris; Power Forward: Kevin Durant; Center: Nicolas Claxton

