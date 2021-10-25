Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - October 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Washington Wizards at the Barclays Center in what promises to be an intriguing match in the 2021-22 NBA season.

It has been a slow start for the Brooklyn Nets as they have endured some disappointing losses early in the season. They are coming off their second loss of the campaign and the first in front of their home fans.

The Washington Wizards have had a good campaign so far, winning their first two games of the season. Their visit to Brooklyn will be their first of two consecutive road games.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Monday, October 25th; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, October 26th; 5:00 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Nets Preview

James Harden #13 high-fives Joe Harris #12 of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets came into the 2021-22 NBA season as favorites to win the championship. However, they have not played like champions so far. Although they managed to secure a victory against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Nets did not show consistency in the three games they have played so far.

Perhaps they are missing the final member of their big three, Kyrie Irving, who will not feature for the Brooklyn Nets this season if he maintains his anti-vaccination stance.

Whatever the case might be, the Brooklyn Nets will need to get back on track if they hope to secure the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant has continued to put on a clinic for the Brooklyn Nets, but his efforts alone have not been enough to rally the team to victory.

The four-time NBA scoring champ averaged 33 points in the three games played so far in the new season.

Kevin Durant tonight:38 Points

5 Rebounds

3 Assists

71% FG Kevin Durant tonight:38 Points

5 Rebounds

3 Assists

https://t.co/uk0o3O213K

In his last outing against the Charlotte Hornets, Durant registered a season-high 38 points along with five rebounds and three assists. However, his exploits were not enough to secure a win for the Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets will be looking to him for production in their next outing.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Joe Harris | F - Kevin Durant | F - Blake Griffin | C - Nicolas Claxton.

Washington Wizards Preview

Montrezl Harrell #6 of the Washington Wizards celebrates with fans

With Russell Westbrook's departure, not much was expected from the Washington Wizards, even though they formed a deep squad with a lot of talent. However, the "unwanted bunch" are proving their doubters wrong with sensational performances.

Three of the Washington Wizards' starters are players that the LA Lakers shipped away for Westbrook, and they have looked good for their new team.

The Indiana Pacers have recorded two wins against the Toronto Raptors and will be gunning for a third straight victory on Monday.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards

The spotlight is once again on Bradley Beal to lead the Washington Wizards to success in the 2021-22 season, and the veteran guard has done a decent job so far. Although he has missed one game, the team was able to carry on without him as Spencer Dinwiddie took over proceedings.

Wizards Nation @WizardsNationCP Bradley Beal and the Wizards open the new season on a positive note 👊 Bradley Beal and the Wizards open the new season on a positive note 👊 https://t.co/sCHQhVm4Ed

Beal missed the Wizards' second game due to a right hip contusion, but it does not look like he will be sidelined for long. The decision to leave him on the sidelines was to avoid the risk of causing a more severe injury early in the season.

The guard will most likely return on Monday in what will be the Washington Wizards' attempt to deal another devastating blow to the Brooklyn Nets' championship hopes.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie | G - Bradley Beal | F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F - Kyle Kuzma | C - Daniel Gafford.

Wizards vs Nets Prediction

The Washington Wizards will come into this game confident, given their performances so far in the league. On paper, the Brooklyn Nets are favored to win the game. However, they are yet to show the kind of firepower that helped them rank No. 1 in offensive rating in the 2020-21 NBA season.

With that being said, the Wizards have a good shot at stealing the victory, but it remains a close call. If the Nets successfully get more production from players besides Durant, they might get their second win of the season.

Where to watch Wizards vs Nets

The Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets matchup will be televised locally on YES and NBCSWA networks. It will also be broadcast on radio via WFAN-FM and WTEM. Fans across the world can live-stream the match on the NBA League Pass.

