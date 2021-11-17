Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets are all set to battle for the first time in the ongoing 2021-22 NBA season on Thursday. The game will feature Bradley Beal clash with Miles Bridges in an epic showdown. The match will be available online via the NBA League Pass.

The Charlotte Hornets, with an 8-7 record on the season, are seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. LaMelo Ball's second season in the league has catapulted him to the list of the best point guards in the league. He is a point guard who is capable of not just adding stats to their sheet but also helping them win games. Charlotte has a long road ahead, a road scattered with countless hurdles, starting with the overpowered Wizards.

The Washington Wizards, meanwhile, are dominating the Eastern Conference, and are atop the standings with a 10-3 record. Their five consecutive victories lead them straight to the Spectrum Center. The Wizards are not an offense-heavy team, scoring only 108.4 points per game. However, defensively, they put in all the work necessary to limit their opponents' scoring.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

The Washington Wizards have a few players listed as out for their game against the Hornets. Rui Hachimura, who is yet to debut this season, will likely return to action next week, as per Shams Charania.

Thomas Bryant, who tore his ACL and had surgery in February, is unlikely to return anytime soon, though. ACL injuries take time to heal, so Bryant will need proper rehab before he can even get back to practice.

According to CBS Sports, Davis Bertans, the third sidelined player on Washington's list, is expected to return after at least a week. Bertans' sprained ankle has kept him out of action for the last six games.

Player Name Status Reason Davis Bertans Out Sprained left ankle Thomas Bryant Out ACL injury Rui Hachimura Out Not with team

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

PJ Washington is a promising youngster who has shown the potential to develop into a key scoring asset for his team. However, injuries have forced him to miss eight games this season. He will miss the Washington Wizards game too.

Gordon Hayward, Charlotte's third-best scorer and a lethal outside shooter, is marked as probable. According to the NBA's official injury report, Hayward has been feeling discomfort in his right hamstring.

Player Name Status Reason Gordon Hayward Probable Discomfort in right hamstring PJ Washington Out Hyperextended left elbow

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

The Wizards will likely start with Bradley Beal in the backcourt. Beal, who is averaging 23.3 points per game this season, has seemed a bit rusty. He has had two 30+ point games this season, which is underwhelming by his standards.

Spencer Dinwiddie, who is scoring 18 points per game, should join him in the backcourt. Meanwhile, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Gafford will likely start in the frontcourt.

Charlotte Hornets

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Only players to do that at a younger age: Luka Doncic and Magic Johnson. (via In the Hornets' win tonight, LaMelo Ball led both teams outright in rebounds, assists and steals.Only players to do that at a younger age: Luka Doncic and Magic Johnson. (via @EliasSports In the Hornets' win tonight, LaMelo Ball led both teams outright in rebounds, assists and steals.Only players to do that at a younger age: Luka Doncic and Magic Johnson. (via @EliasSports) https://t.co/Y9gWfNsdNK

The Charlotte Hornets have two players - LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward - averaging almost 20 points per game. If they step up their offense, Charlotte could win a lot of games. For this game, Ball will likely start as the point guard, and play in the backcourt. Hayward should start as the team's small forward.

Miles Bridges, top scorer in Charlotte, could play alongside Hayward and Mason Plumlee in the frontcourt, while Terry Rozier will play in the backcourt alongside Melo.

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie | Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal | Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Center - Daniel Gafford.

Charlotte Hornets

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier | Small Forward - Gordon Hayward | Power Forward - Miles Bridges | Center - Mason Plumlee.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will be the top scorer in this game? LaMelo Ball Bradley Beal 0 votes so far