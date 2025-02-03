Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 3, 2025

The Washington Wizards will face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, in an attempt to win their season series. Despite having the NBA's worst record at 7-41, two of their wins have come against the Hornets. Both teams are dealing with injuries, giving the Wizards a good chance to extend their dominance.

The Hornets head into the game without Brandon Miller (wrist), LaMelo Ball (ankle), Tre Mann (disc), Josh Okogie (hamstring) and other key players. Despite injuries, the Hornets have been competitive, giving the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets a tough fight before losing 107-104 on Saturday. They will look for another strong performance when they host the Wizards.

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Spectrum Center in Charlotte will host the third of four meetings between the Wizards and the Hornets. Basketball fans can also check the action by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Wizards (+155) vs. Hornets (-185)

Odds: Wizards (+4.0) vs. Hornets (-4.0)

Total (O/U): Wizards (o217.5 -110) vs. Hornets (u217.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets preview

The Washington Wizards snapped out of a 16-game losing streak by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 105-103 on Saturday. If Brian Keefe can get another solid defensive performance from his team, the Wizards could win back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

Jordan Poole, Kyle Kuzma, Jonas Valanciunas and Bilal Coulibaly must step up to carry the Wizards.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets have shown resilience despite missing their star players. They put up strong fights against the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets before narrowly losing both games. The Hornets have a good chance of winning against the Wizards if Miles Bridges, Josh Green, Mark Williams and Seth Curry perform well.

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets predicted starting lineups

Wizards

PG: Kyshawn George | SG: Jordan Poole | SF: Bilal Coulibaly | PF: Kyle Kuzma | C: Jonas Valanciunas

Hornets

PG: Vasilije Micic | SG: Nick Smith Jr. | SF: Josh Green | PF: Miles Bridges | C: Mark Williams

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets betting tips

The Wizards have asked Jonas Valanciunas to take more shots following Alex Sarr’s injury. He will go up against the athletic Mark Williams, but the veteran remains a formidable threat inside the paint. The former New Orleans Pelicans center could top his 13.5 (O/U) points prop.

Josh Green is another player who must step up because of injuries to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Green, averaging 11.5 points in his last five games, could easily surpass his 8.5 (O/U) points prop.

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

The Wizards are riding the momentum of their win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. However, the Hornets, despite their injuries, have been competitive at home against elite teams. Charlotte has a good chance to break their four-game losing streak and prevent the Wizards from winning the season series.

