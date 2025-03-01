Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 1, 2025

The Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets meet on Saturday for the fourth time this season. Both teams are desperate for a win as they look to take some positives from disappointing seasons.

The Wizards are rooted to the bottom on the NBA standings with a 10-48 record. Meanwhile, the Hornets (14-44) have lost five straight games coming into Saturday's encounter.

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Betting Tips

The Charlotte Hornets take on the Washington Wizards at the Spectrum Center on Saturday, with the game set to tip off at 6 p.m. EST (3 p.m. PST).

It will be available to watch locally on FDSSE and MNMT. Fans looking to stream the game will also be able to catch the action on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Moneyline: Wizards (+145), Hornets (-170)

Spread: Wizards +4.5 (-120), Hornets -4.5 (Even)

Total (Over/Under): Over 220.5 (-110) Under 220.5 (-110)

Note: All odds are subject to change closer to tip off. The listed odds are based on information available at the time of writing.

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets preview

Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (Photo Credit: Imagn)

The Washington Wizards come into the game with only 10 wins this campaign. The one positive is that three of those wins came against the Hornets. Washington has matched up well with Charlotte and will look to secure their fifth road win of the season.

Washington comes into the game with one win in its last eight games. Overall, the Wizards have a 4-22 record on the road. The defense has been a problem area for the Wizards, giving up 121.2 points per game to their opponents, the most in the NBA.

Injuries will also be an issue for the Wizards as they look to upset the Hornets. Thier top scorer Jordan Poole, who leads the lineup with 21.0 ppg, is out with a hyperextended right elbow. Washington will also be without Alex Sarr, Saddiq Bey and Malcolm Brogdon, who are all sidelined with injuries.

The Charlotte Hornets, meanwhile, have been on a dismal run off late, losing five straight games against Western Conference opponents. A return to the Spectrum Center on Saturday will =provide a boost as they look to return to winning ways.

The Hornets have a 14-44 record and are 14th in the Eastern Conference. They have won two of their last 10 games and have an overall 9-20 record at the Spectrum Center.

Charlotte will need to jumpstart their offense if it hopes to string together some wins over the next few weeks. The team is averaging just 105.2 ppg, the third fewest in the league.

LaMelo Ball has been one of the bright spots for the Hornets. The talented young guard leads the roster in points (26.3) assists (7.1) and steals (1.3).

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets betting tips

With a long list of injuries, the Wizards will turn to Bilal Coulibaly to steer their offense.

The shooting guard is coming off 20 and 16-point performances in his last two games. He's expected to take on a bigger role on Sunday, with Poole out of the lineup. Coulibaly's point total is set at 15.5, so expect to see him go over that number.

Miles Bridges has been outstanding for the Charlotte Hornets over the last few weeks. The 26-year-old small forward has evolved into one of their go-to options, recording 19.9 ppg, 7.8 rpg and 3.7 apg this season.

Bridges had a strong performance against the Mavericks on Thursday, recording 20 points and 12 rebounds. His rebounds total is set at 8.5, and he should go over that figure.

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

It's difficult to see where the Wizards' points come from without Jordan Poole, Alex Sarr and Malcolm Brogdon on the court. The Hornets will have the home crowd behind them and will be eager to snap their five-game losing streak. Charlotte will likely win by more than 4.5 points.

