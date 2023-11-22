Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction and betting tips: | November 22, 2023

The Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets will meet for the third time in two weeks. Washington is looking to go up 2-1 when they meet on Wednesday night. Kyle Kuzma has been terrific in their past two meetings, particularly in their first encounter. Kuzma had 33 points on Nov. 8 and he’d be trying to put on the same type of performance as when the Wizards visited the Hornets.

Meanwhile, the Hornets won their biggest game of the season so far when they eked out a 121-118 win over the Boston Celtics in overtime. LaMelo Ball is making a strong case for an All-Star berth and showed it against the Celtics. The electric point guard dropped 36 points on Boston, including several crucial shots late in the fourth quarter and overtime.

While Ball and Kuzma have been the usual stars, somebody from both sides has to step up. Jordan Poole has to play better for Washington. For Charlotte, rookie Brandon Miller has to have a more impactful game in the third meeting between the two teams.

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Washington Wizards (2-11) vs. Charlotte Hornets (4-9)

Date and Time: November 22, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Spectrum Center | Charlotte, North Carolina

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets: Game preview

The Washington Wizards have the second-worst record in the entire NBA. They’re 23rd in offensive rating and 27th in offensive rating. Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole, who many thought would be one of the best duos in the league, have been inconsistent. Worse, the team seems lost in big moments and is definitely lacking a leader.

The Wizards are 1-10 in their last 11 games and are in a six-game losing slump. Everybody on that roster has to play better or they are not ending their brutal skid.

Like Washington, the Charlotte Hornets are also reeling. Before their shocking win against the Boston Celtics, they were 2-6 and lost four straight games. It remains to be seen if they can sustain their form against the Eastern Conference powerhouse when they host the struggling Wizards.

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted starting lineups

Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole, Daniel Gafford, Kyle Kuzma and Deni Avdija are expected to be Washington’s starting lineup.

Charlotte could roll out Brandon Miller, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, Mark Williams and LaMelo Ball.

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets: Betting tips

LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets with 25.3 PPG. The points prop for him is 28.5 for over and 29.5 for under. Bettors get -105 if they choose over and -118 if they pick under. Charlotte’s playmaker has averaged 35.6 points on 51% shooting in his last three games. Washington’s terrible defense could allow Ball to sustain his sizzling-hot form.

Kyle Kuzma averages 23.4 PPG, which tops the Wizards. The over/under points prop for him is 23.5 a line of -108 for over and -110 for under. He has hit more than 23 points just four times out of his last 10 games. Charlotte’s defense, though, is even worse than Washington’s, which would be a great opportunity for the versatile forward to put up buckets.

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction

The moneyline for the Wizards is +148 compared to -176 for the Hornets. Washington is a +4 underdog against Charlotte.

Both teams have been quite even in their head-to-head matchup. Charlotte’s shocking win over the Boston Celtics might be more about Boston’s lackadaisical effort. If the Hornets and the Wizards stay true to their season form, it should be a seesaw battle.

The Hornets’ home-court advantage could make the difference and boost them to a win but the Wizards could cover the spread.