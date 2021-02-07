Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - February 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards travel to the Spectrum Center to take on the Charlotte Hornets in an NBA fixture which was initially scheduled for 7th January, 2021. However, COVID-related safety and health related protocols had resulted in the match being postponed for an early tipoff on 7th February.

The Washington Wizards come into this NBA match with the second worst record in the Eastern Conference, currently languishing at 14th with a dismal 5-14 record. This is despite the presence of two bonafide All-Stars in the form of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal, as the Washington Wizards have been defensively frail.

Gordon Hayward has been in scintillating form for the Charlotte Hornets

On the other hand, the Charlotte Hornets have done better, and are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference with a 10-13 record. The likes of Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball have been in decent form while Gordon Hayward has taken over the bulk of offensive scoring.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, February 7th, 1 PM ET (Saturday, 11:30 PM IST)

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets have a number of offensive threats, and have registered quite a few decent wins in the 2020-21 NBA season already. However, the Charlotte Hornets come into this match off the back of consecutive losses and will be looking to get their playoff bid back on track.

Gordon Hayward has delivered the goods on a regular basis while LaMelo Ball looks to have settled into the starting 5 with ease. Overall, the Charlotte Hornets have seen some decent performances from Bismack Biyombo and Malik Monk, although their lack of depth has appeared to cost them in multiple games.

Key player – Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward has been in commanding form for the Charlotte Hornets, and will be expected to deliver again as they come up against a dangerous Washington Wizards team who have, however, struggled to win matches. Hayward has until now averaged 23 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Ever since he signed the $120 million contract, Gordon Hayward has been delivering continuously and is producing the best basketball of his career so far.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G Terry Rozier, G Devonte' Graham, F Gordon Hayward, F PJ Washington, C Cody Zeller.

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards currently have the second worst defence of the NBA, something that will be of huge concern for Head Coach Scott Brooks. The Washington Wizards have relied on the offensive prowess of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal, but have been found wanting on the other end of the court too many times this season.

Bradley Beal is currently producing the highest points per game in the NBA

Bradley Beal in particular has been in stellar scoring form, currently averaging 33.3 points and 4.6 assists per game. Overall, the Washington Wizards certainly have enough threats to post a victory over the Charlotte Hornets, but their form would suggest otherwise.

Key player – Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is in commanding form, and his current return of 33.3 points per game is the highest when it comes to points per game. Regardless, the Washington Wizards’ defensive frailty has meant they have not been able to convert good offensive performances into wins, something which needs to be corrected if they are to get their campaign back on track.

While the Charlotte Hornets have been in better form, in Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook the Washington Wizards have two players perfectly capable of winning them matches.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G Russell Westbrook, G Bradley Beal, F Deni Avdija, F Rui Hachimura, C Robin Lopez

Can Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook turn their team's fortunes around?

Hornets vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets have been in decent form, and have produced some impressive team performances in the 2020-21 NBA season thus far. The Washington Wizards on the other hand boast of multiple All-Stars but have not been able to get their act together on a consistent basis thus far. Hence, while the match can go either way, the Charlotte Hornets go in as favorites to register their 11th win of the season.

Where to watch Hornets vs Wizards?

Local coverage of the game will be available on NBC Sports Washington and FOX Sports Southeast networks. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.