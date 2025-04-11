The Washington Wizards hit the road to face the Chicago Bulls on Friday for their fourth and final encounter of the 2024-25 regular season. The Bulls are 2-1 against the Wizards in their season series after a 105-138 home win in their previous meeting in January.

With two regular-season games remaining for both teams, the Wizards (17-63) have been eliminated from playoff contention, standing last in the Eastern Conference, as well as the league overall. Meanwhile, the Bulls (37-43) have ensured their place in the East's play-in tournament and are fighting to grab a spot in the top half of the bracket.

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls game details and odds

The Wizards-Bulls matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at United Center in Chicago.

The game will be televised locally on MNMT and CHSN and can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Wizards (+1000) vs Bulls (-1250)

Spread: Wizards (+16.5) vs Bulls (-16.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o235.5) / -110 (u235.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls Preview

The Washington Wizards have won two of their last 10 outings and are on a four-game losing streak following a 122-103 home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls have won seven of their last 10 matchups and are coming off a 111-119 home win against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

Washington will be without Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, Malcolm Brogdon, Anthony Gill, Khris Middleton, Bilal Coulibaly and Corey Kispert for the upcoming contest. Meanwhile, JT Thot and Richaun Holmes are listed as questionable.

The Wizards will likely use a starting lineup of Bub Carrington (PG), AJ Johnson (SG), Justin Champagnie (SF), Kyshawn George (PF) and Alex Sarr (C). Meanwhile, Chicago has Jalen Smith listed as probable to play. Lonzo Ball and Tre Jones are out, while Ayo Dosunmu is out for the season.

The Bulls are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Josh Giddey (PG), Coby White (SG), Kevin Huerter (SF), Matas Buzelis (PF) and Nikola Vucevic (C).

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

Bub Carrington is expected to log under 6.5 assists. He's averaging 4.3 assists this season and has failed to cross the mark in his last three outings. Carrington was also limited below the line in all three of his encounters against the Bulls this season.

Nikola Vucevic, meanwhile, could record under 32.5 points + rebounds. He's averaging 28.8 this season and recorded under the line in four of his last five games. Vucevic also failed to cross the mark in two of his three meetings against the Wizards this season.

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls Prediction

The Bulls are highly favored to clinch a convincing home victory against the Wizards.

