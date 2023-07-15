Basketball
  • Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Game Preview - July 15, 2023 | NBA Summer League

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 15, 2023 11:34 GMT
On Saturday (July 15), the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards face off in the final game of the Las Vegas Summer League tournament. Neither team has done enough to qualify for the semifinals.

Both Chicago and Washington have a 2-2 record, but only one team will end their Summer League run with a winning record. Washington is coming off a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 14, while Chicago lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their previous outing.

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction

Washington are a logical choice to beat Chicago. The presence of Bilal Coulibaly and Johnny Davis should give them an edge at the offensive end. Adama Sanogo and Kyle Alexander will do battle in the middle of the court, with Sanogo likely emerging as the Bull's best player.

Washington has appeared dynamic in Las Vegas and will likely have too many scoring threats for Chicago to handle. Nevertheless, the Bulls have been boosted by the recent performance of Javon Freeman-Liberty, who's coming off an 18-point outing against the Thunder.

Washington Wizards Summer League Roster

NO.NAMEPOSHTWTDOBPREV. TEAM/COUNTRYNBA YRS
11Kyle AlexanderF6-1021610/21/96Valencia/USA1
8Jules BernardG6-620501/21/00Capital City Go-Go/USAR
12Xavier CooksF6-818308/19/95Washington Wizards/Australia1
0Bilal CoulibalyG6-619507/26/04Metropolitans 92/FranceR
1Johnny DavisG6-419502/27/02Washington Wizards/USA1
29Quenton JacksonG6-517309/15/98Washington Wizards/USA1
21Osun OsunniyiC6-1023510/21/98Iowa State/USAR
5D.J. StewartG6-620507/28/99Sioux Falls Skyforce/USAR
10Dejan VasiljevicG6-319004/26/97Sydney Kings/AustraliaR
00Tristan VukcevicF7-022503/11/03KK Partizan Belgrade/ItalyR
23Donovan WilliamsG6-619009/06/01Atlanta Hawks/USA1

Chicago Bulls Summer League Roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Javon Freeman-Liberty0G6-4185 lbsOCT 20, 199923RDePaul
Julian Phillips13F6-8197 lbsNOV 05, 200319RTennesseeDraft Rights Traded From WAS On 06/28/23
Nate Darling14G6-6207 lbsAUG 30, 1998241Delaware
Adama Sanogo15C6-9258 lbsFEB 12, 200221RConnecticutSigned On 07/10/23
Henri Drell16F6-9215 lbsAPR 25, 200023RWindy City Bulls
Tyree Appleby17G6-1165 lbsSEP 30, 199824RWake Forest
Yago Dos Santos18G5-10188 lbsMAR 09, 199924RRatiopharm Ulm
Daniel Oturu20F6-8240 lbsSEP 20, 1999232Minnesota
Ben Coupet Jr.22F6-7185 lbsJAN 28, 199825RSouthern Illinois
Dalen Terry25G6-7200 lbsJUL 12, 2002211Arizona#18 Pick In 2022 Draft
Jontay Porter30C6-11244 lbsNOV 15, 1999231Missouri
Will Yoakum31G6-5190 lbsJUL 07, 199825RNova Southeastern
Justin Lewis34F6-7245 lbsAPR 12, 200221RMarquetteSigned On 07/07/22

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls: Odds, Spread, Moneyline

Moneyline: Wizards (-124), Bulls (+102)

Spread: Wizards (-1.5), Bulls (+1.5)

Total: 1805 Under (-110), Over (-110)

Washington Wiazards vs Chicago Bulls: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass and FUBO TV. The game will be played at the Cox Pavilion, and is set to tip-off at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls: Players to watch

Bilal Couliably will arguably be the most talented player on the court when the Wizards and Bulls face off on Saturday.

Johnny Davis, Dejan Vasiljevic and Ryan Rollins have impressed during the Summer League, too. As such, the Wizards boast multiple players who can impact against the Bulls and put them in a position to close out the contest.

Chicago, meanwhile, will likely feature Adama Sanaogo and Javon Freeman-Liberty as their two primary options. They will look to dominate the center of the court in hopes of disrupting Washington's offensive and defensive schemes.

Nevertheless, expect a big performance from Coulibaly, who has impressed during his first exposure to higher level basketball. He looks ready to stake his claim for a spot in the Wizards' rotation next season.

