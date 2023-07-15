Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Game Preview - July 15, 2023 | NBA Summer League

On Saturday (July 15), the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards face off in the final game of the Las Vegas Summer League tournament. Neither team has done enough to qualify for the semifinals.
Both Chicago and Washington have a 2-2 record, but only one team will end their Summer League run with a winning record. Washington is coming off a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 14, while Chicago lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their previous outing.
Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction
Washington are a logical choice to beat Chicago. The presence of Bilal Coulibaly and Johnny Davis should give them an edge at the offensive end. Adama Sanogo and Kyle Alexander will do battle in the middle of the court, with Sanogo likely emerging as the Bull's best player.
Washington has appeared dynamic in Las Vegas and will likely have too many scoring threats for Chicago to handle. Nevertheless, the Bulls have been boosted by the recent performance of Javon Freeman-Liberty, who's coming off an 18-point outing against the Thunder.
Washington Wizards Summer League Roster
Chicago Bulls Summer League Roster
Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls: Odds, Spread, Moneyline
Moneyline: Wizards (-124), Bulls (+102)
Spread: Wizards (-1.5), Bulls (+1.5)
Total: 1805 Under (-110), Over (-110)
Washington Wiazards vs Chicago Bulls: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass and FUBO TV. The game will be played at the Cox Pavilion, and is set to tip-off at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.
Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls: Players to watch
Bilal Couliably will arguably be the most talented player on the court when the Wizards and Bulls face off on Saturday.
Johnny Davis, Dejan Vasiljevic and Ryan Rollins have impressed during the Summer League, too. As such, the Wizards boast multiple players who can impact against the Bulls and put them in a position to close out the contest.
Chicago, meanwhile, will likely feature Adama Sanaogo and Javon Freeman-Liberty as their two primary options. They will look to dominate the center of the court in hopes of disrupting Washington's offensive and defensive schemes.
Nevertheless, expect a big performance from Coulibaly, who has impressed during his first exposure to higher level basketball. He looks ready to stake his claim for a spot in the Wizards' rotation next season.
Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault