Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Game Preview - July 15, 2023 | NBA Summer League

On Saturday (July 15), the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards face off in the final game of the Las Vegas Summer League tournament. Neither team has done enough to qualify for the semifinals.

Both Chicago and Washington have a 2-2 record, but only one team will end their Summer League run with a winning record. Washington is coming off a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 14, while Chicago lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their previous outing.

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction

Washington are a logical choice to beat Chicago. The presence of Bilal Coulibaly and Johnny Davis should give them an edge at the offensive end. Adama Sanogo and Kyle Alexander will do battle in the middle of the court, with Sanogo likely emerging as the Bull's best player.

Washington has appeared dynamic in Las Vegas and will likely have too many scoring threats for Chicago to handle. Nevertheless, the Bulls have been boosted by the recent performance of Javon Freeman-Liberty, who's coming off an 18-point outing against the Thunder.

Washington Wizards Summer League Roster

NO. NAME POS HT WT DOB PREV. TEAM/COUNTRY NBA YRS 11 Kyle Alexander F 6-10 216 10/21/96 Valencia/USA 1 8 Jules Bernard G 6-6 205 01/21/00 Capital City Go-Go/USA R 12 Xavier Cooks F 6-8 183 08/19/95 Washington Wizards/Australia 1 0 Bilal Coulibaly G 6-6 195 07/26/04 Metropolitans 92/France R 1 Johnny Davis G 6-4 195 02/27/02 Washington Wizards/USA 1 29 Quenton Jackson G 6-5 173 09/15/98 Washington Wizards/USA 1 21 Osun Osunniyi C 6-10 235 10/21/98 Iowa State/USA R 5 D.J. Stewart G 6-6 205 07/28/99 Sioux Falls Skyforce/USA R 10 Dejan Vasiljevic G 6-3 190 04/26/97 Sydney Kings/Australia R 00 Tristan Vukcevic F 7-0 225 03/11/03 KK Partizan Belgrade/Italy R 23 Donovan Williams G 6-6 190 09/06/01 Atlanta Hawks/USA 1

Chicago Bulls Summer League Roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Javon Freeman-Liberty 0 G 6-4 185 lbs OCT 20, 1999 23 R DePaul Julian Phillips 13 F 6-8 197 lbs NOV 05, 2003 19 R Tennessee Draft Rights Traded From WAS On 06/28/23 Nate Darling 14 G 6-6 207 lbs AUG 30, 1998 24 1 Delaware Adama Sanogo 15 C 6-9 258 lbs FEB 12, 2002 21 R Connecticut Signed On 07/10/23 Henri Drell 16 F 6-9 215 lbs APR 25, 2000 23 R Windy City Bulls Tyree Appleby 17 G 6-1 165 lbs SEP 30, 1998 24 R Wake Forest Yago Dos Santos 18 G 5-10 188 lbs MAR 09, 1999 24 R Ratiopharm Ulm Daniel Oturu 20 F 6-8 240 lbs SEP 20, 1999 23 2 Minnesota Ben Coupet Jr. 22 F 6-7 185 lbs JAN 28, 1998 25 R Southern Illinois Dalen Terry 25 G 6-7 200 lbs JUL 12, 2002 21 1 Arizona #18 Pick In 2022 Draft Jontay Porter 30 C 6-11 244 lbs NOV 15, 1999 23 1 Missouri Will Yoakum 31 G 6-5 190 lbs JUL 07, 1998 25 R Nova Southeastern Justin Lewis 34 F 6-7 245 lbs APR 12, 2002 21 R Marquette Signed On 07/07/22

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls: Odds, Spread, Moneyline

Moneyline: Wizards (-124), Bulls (+102)

Spread: Wizards (-1.5), Bulls (+1.5)

Total: 1805 Under (-110), Over (-110)

Washington Wiazards vs Chicago Bulls: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass and FUBO TV. The game will be played at the Cox Pavilion, and is set to tip-off at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls: Players to watch

Bilal Couliably will arguably be the most talented player on the court when the Wizards and Bulls face off on Saturday.

Johnny Davis, Dejan Vasiljevic and Ryan Rollins have impressed during the Summer League, too. As such, the Wizards boast multiple players who can impact against the Bulls and put them in a position to close out the contest.

Chicago, meanwhile, will likely feature Adama Sanaogo and Javon Freeman-Liberty as their two primary options. They will look to dominate the center of the court in hopes of disrupting Washington's offensive and defensive schemes.

Nevertheless, expect a big performance from Coulibaly, who has impressed during his first exposure to higher level basketball. He looks ready to stake his claim for a spot in the Wizards' rotation next season.

