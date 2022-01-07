Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - January 7th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards will lock horns with the Chicago Bulls in an Eastern Conference matchup at the United Center on Friday, December 7. Both teams faced off in a nail-biting game on the first day of the year. DeMar DeRozan hit his second game-winner in two days to lead the Bulls to a win that night.

The Wizards have only played two games since then and were successful in winning one of them. Their last game ended in a loss, as Kevin Porter Jr. nailed a buzzer-beater to help the Rockets to a win.

Going into this game, the team will be hoping to avenge the loss of their previous encounter by putting in a big performance and grabbing a win on the Bulls' homecourt.

However, this is going to be a bit difficult for them, as the Chicago team are high flying and in the middle of an eight-game winning streak.

DeMar DeRozan is having an MVP caliber season and Zach LaVine has been consistent throughout the year. They will have the services of Lonzo Ball back for this game, which is a great boost for them.

This means that the team will play with their 'Big 4' and will try to keep their winning streak intact, which will help them stay at the top position in the East.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, January 7, 9:00 PM ET [Saturday, January 8, 6:30 PM ET]

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Washington Wizards Preview

Charlotte Hornets v Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards started their season well, but have had a disappointing run in the past couple of games. They are ninth in the East and hold a 19-19 record for the season. Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal have been playing really well for them off late.

However, the team has failed to convert their good performances into victories. They have a 4-6 record in the last 10 games, which has subsequently sent them to a lower position in the East.

After falling short of a win last time, the Wizards will be gunning to get to a win this time and improve their record for the season.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal has not had a great scoring season their term like he did last term. However, his impact has been significant and with the presence of other stars, some of the pressure is off his shoulders now. He had a 27 point game against the Rockets, but that was not enough to help the Wizards to a win. Beal will hope to improve on that and lead the Wizards back to winning ways on Friday.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie, G - Bradley Beal, F - Kentavious Caldwell - Pope, F - Kyle Kuzma, C - Daniel Gafford

Chicago Bulls Preview

Orlando Magic v Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the best teams this season. All the players on the team have clicked well together and this seems to have helped them. They are currently in the top spot in the East and have three of their players in the running to be All-Stars.

DeMar DeRozan has been splendid since he has suited up with the Chicago Bulls. His clutch time game has saved the Bulls many times already. The veteran will be hoping to once again put on a show against the Wizards and guide the Bulls to yet another win at home.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan has undoubtedly been one of the most clutch players this season. He has been great with the Chicago Bulls teams and even the fans seem to love him. The 32-year-old is averaging 26.9 PPG on 49.4% shooting from the field. He is a leading contender in the East to be in the All-Star team and with the way he has been performing, DeRozan will soon lock in his place.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball, G - Zach LaVine, F - DeMar DeRozan, F - Derrick Jones Jr., C - Nikola Vucevic

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls Match Prediction

The Wizards and the Bulls played a brilliant game on January 1st. The game saw the Bulls come out victorious, courtesy of a DeMar DeRozan game-winner. Coming into this encounter, the Bulls look like a team in tremendous form. They have all of their players fit and will definitely be favorites considering this game is being played at home.

Where to watch the Wizards vs Bulls game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. This game between the Wizards and the Bulls will be officially telecast on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Chicago.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar