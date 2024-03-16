Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 16, 2024

The Washington Wizards will face the Chicago Bulls on Saturday in Chicago, with tipoff set for 8 p.m. E.T. This will be their first encounter of the season, after they last met 13 months ago.

The Wizards (11-55) are placed last in the Eastern Conference and have just won two of their past 10 games. They are on a two-game losing streak after being defeated by the Houston Rockets 135-119 on Thursday.

Deni Avdija led the losing effort for the Wizards, recording 24 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, the Bulls (32-35) are ninth in the Eastern Conference, winning five of their past 10 games. They lost their last game 126-111 against the LA Clippers on Thursday. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls' losing effort with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls: Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

While the Wizards are having a forgettable season, the Bulls are working hard to make the playoffs or at least a spot in the play-in tournament. Both sides are dealing with many injuries as they head into Saturday's game.

The Washington Wizards have seven players on their injury report: Deni Avdija, Richaun Holmes and Tyus Jones are listed as questionable for the game and will be a game-time decision. Marvin Bagley III, Landry Shamet, and Tristan Vukcevic are listed as out for the game, while Isaiah Livers is out for the season.

Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. is expected to use a starting lineup of Jordan Poole (PG), Bilal Coulibaly (SG), Deni Avdija (SF), Corey Kispert (PF) and Kyle Kuzma (C).

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls have five players on their injury report: Julian Phillips will be out for the game, while Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams are listed out for the season. Coby White is listed as questionable and his participation will be a game-tie decision.

Coach Billy Donovan will likely use a starting lineup of DeMar DeRozan (PG), Ayo Dosunmu (SG), Alex Caruso (SF), Torrey Craig (PF) and Nikola Vucevic (C).

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls Prediction

The Bulls are heavily favored to win their upcoming home game against the Wizards. The Wizards have struggled to gain traction this season, and the Bulls are expected to break their two-game losing streak with a win on Saturday.

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls: Betting Tips

Moneyline: Wizards (+404) vs Bulls (-553)

Spread: Bulls (-10.8)

Total (O/U): 227.5

The moneyline set for this matchup is the smallest that the Chicago Bulls have recorded this season. It gives them an implied winning probability of 84.7% against the Wizards.

The Bulls have pulled through in 17 out of 28 games in which they were chosen as the favorites. Meanwhile, the Wizards are 1-21 when they have played as a money line underdog with odds of +404 or more.

Considering the stats, betting on the Bulls to cover the spread could be a safe bet.