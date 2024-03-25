Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 25, 2024

The Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls matchup is one of the 11 NBA games scheduled for Monday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with Chicago winning most recently 127-98 on March 16.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 25.

The Bulls hold a 132-109 all-time advantage against the Wizards. Chicago won the most recent game between the two teams behind Ayo Dosunmu’s 34 points, three rebounds, nine assists and one steal. Corey Kispert had 16 points, three rebounds, one assist, three steals and three blocks for Washington.

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls game is scheduled for Monday, March 25, at United Center. The game begins at 8 p.m. EDT and will be televised on NBC Sports Chicago and MNMT. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Wizards (+619) vs. Bulls (-948)

Spread: Wizards (+13) vs. Bulls (-13)

Total (O/U): Wizards -110 (o225) vs. Bulls -110 (u225)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls preview

The Wizards (13-58) are out of playoff contention in the East and are 14th in the standings. They have, however, won two in a row, including a 112-109 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. Deni Avdija had a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds. Washington is playing for pride from here on and will try not to finish with the worst record in the league.

The Bulls (34-37) are more or less confirmed to finish ninth in the East. They trail the eighth-placed Philadelphia 76ers by 5.0 games and lead the 10th-placed Atlanta Hawks by 2.5 games. Thus, it is very unlikely for any movement with just 11 games left on Chicago’s regular-season schedule. The Bulls most recently lost 124-113 against the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Wizards will be without Kyle Kuzma (left shoulder soreness), Landry Shamet (calf), Eugene Omoruyi (ankle), Tyus Jones (back), Bilal Coulibaly (right wrist) and Isaiah Livers (hip). Jordan Poole is questionable with a right ankle sprain. Washington’s interim coach Brian Keefe could start:

PG: Jared Butler SG: Johnny Davis SF: Deni Avdija PF: Corey Kispert C: Marvin Bagley III

The Wizards’ key players off the bench could be Justin Champagnie, Richaun Holmes and Patrick Baldwin Jr.

The Bulls will be without Zach LaVine (right foot), Lonzo Ball (knee), Julian Phillips (right foot sprain) and Patrick Williams (left foot). Coby White (right hip strain), Alex Caruso (left ankle sprain) and Dalen Terry (right calf contusion) are probable. Chicago coach Billy Donovan should start:

PG: Coby White SG: Ayo Dosunmu SF: Alex Caruso PF: DeMar DeRozan C: Nikola Vucevic

Chicago’s key substitutes should be Torrey Craig and Andre Drummond.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls betting tips

Deni Avdija has an over/under of 18.5 points for the game. In Kuzma and Poole’s probable absence, Avdija will have to carry a larger offensive load and could score over 18.5 points.

DeMar DeRozan has an over/under of 25.5 points. Despite Chicago’s struggles in the past few seasons, DeRozan has been a bright spot. He should be great on Monday as well and score over 25.5 points.

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls prediction

The Bulls are heavily favored at home by the oddsmakers and rightly so. They are almost guaranteed of a play-in spot, while the Wizards are back to planning for next season. Chicago should cover the spread for a win. Neither team is that well known for their defense, thus the team total should be over 225 points.