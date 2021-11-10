Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play hosts to the Washington Wizards in an exciting Eastern Conference matchup at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday. Both teams have shown signs of significant improvement this season and are in contention to make the playoffs, although it is still early days.

Coming into this encounter, the Washington Wizards met with NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Bradley Beal scored 30 points as the Wizards took a 101-94 win on the night. The win helped them get to a 7-3 record for the season and they currently sit 3rd in the Eastern Conference.

A win against the Cavaliers would be huge for the Wizards, as it would help them consolidate their seeding and also help them prepare for the grueling fixtures ahead.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers come into this game on the back of a dominant 126-109 win over the New York Knicks. Evan Mobley scored 26 points with 9 rebounds and 5 assists to lead the franchise to their seventh win of the season. The rookie has been brilliant for the Cavs and will be hoping to continue delivering big performances in the games ahead.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Davis Bertans and Thomas Bryant will remain out as they continue to recover from injuries. Rui Hachimura has still not returned and remains out indefinitely. Joel Ayayi, Isaiah Todd and Cassius Winston have all been ruled out due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Davis Bertans Out Left Ankle Sprain Thomas Bryant Out ACL injury Rui Hachimura Out Not with the team Joel Ayayi Out G -League Isaiah Todd Out G-League Cassius Winston Out G-League

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen have been ruled out of the game due to Health and Safety Protocols. Primary scorer Collin Sexton will be indefinitely out, as he recently suffered a meniscal tear. Isaac Okoro is reported to be questionable for the game as he recovers from a left hamstring strain.

Player Name Status Reason Kevin Love Out Health and Safety Protocol Lauri Markkanen Out Health and Safety Protocol Collin Sexton Out Meniscal Tear Isaac Okoro Questionable Left Hamstring Strain

Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards will go ahead with the same lineup they have adopted since the start of this season. Spencer Dinwiddie and Bradley Beal will spearhead the team from the backcourt. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma will feature in the frontcourt. Daniel Gafford will continue as the starting center for the Wizards.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have to look at some changes in the backcourt, as Collin Sexton will reportedly be out for a while due to a meniscus injury. In his absence, Ricky Rubio could take the position in the backcourt alongside Darius Garland. In their last game against the New York Knicks, Rubio scored 37 points off the bench, to put on a terrific performance at the Garden.

Dean Wade and Evan Mobley will continue on the frontcourt, while Jarrett Allen continues at center for the Cavs. The 23-year-old has been terrific up until now. Allen's incredible performances have helped him win the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award.

Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie, Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal, Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell - Pope, Center - Daniel Gafford

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio, Shooting Guard - Darius Garland, Small Forward - Dean Wade, Power Forward - Evan Mobley, Center - Jarrett Allen

