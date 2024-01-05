Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 5, 2024

The Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers meet on Friday, for the second time in three days. Washington was blown away 140-101 on Wednesday, with leaders Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole playing poorly. The two will have to play much better in the rematch to avoid another lopsided loss.

Cleveland received superb performances from everyone on the roster in overwhelming the Wizards at home. Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen had key roles in the win. They will be tough to beat if they can put on the same kind of performance.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. has to be alarmed by the way his team lost to Cleveland. They couldn’t match the home team’s energy, hustle and sense of energy. If they give the same effort on Friday, the Cavaliers could make it 2-0.

Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Preview, betting tips and predictions

Game Details

Teams: Washington Wizards (6-27) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15)

Date and Time: Jan. 5, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse | Cleveland, OH

Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Game preview

The Wizards have suffered blowout losses this season, but their defeat to the Cavaliers on Wednesday was humiliating. Washington’s players seemed to quit on themselves by the halfway point of the third quarter.

Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole’s leadership have been questioned this season. The loss to Cleveland is the perfect example of why doubters have been criticizing their ability to galvanize the team.

Expand Tweet

The Cavaliers took the fight out of the Wizards early. They built a 101-75 lead heading into the fourth quarter and cruised to the win. Cleveland will look to pounce on Washington’s misery with another win.

Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Starting lineups

Unless Wes Unseld Jr. shakes up the roster, the usual starting unit should appear for tip-off. Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, Daniel Gafford, Tyus Jones and Jordan Poole are expected to start for Washington.

The Cavaliers still don't have Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, so Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro will continue to take their spots. Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus will be part of the team’s starting five.

Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Betting tips

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.7 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 30.5. Bettors get -120 for over and -106 for under. “Spida” recently missed a couple of games due to an injury. He hasn’t hit over 27 points in 2024. Mitchell might not get over the points prop on Friday.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 22.8 points per contest this season. The over/under points prop for him is 22.5. Bettors get -115 whichever line they would bet on.

Kuzma had 38 and 26 points in his last two games before the discouraging loss to the Cavaliers, where he only had 16. The talented forward could be desperate to redeem himself and go over his points prop.

Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predictions

The moneyline for the Wizards is +375 while it’s -500 for the Cavaliers. Washington is a +10.0 underdog on the road.

The Wizards should be embarrassed by their blowout loss to the Cavaliers two nights ago. They are a young team, though, with no clear leaders. Cleveland could go up 2-0 and win against the spread.