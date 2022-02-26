Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - February 26th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards will head to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, February 26. In their three previous meetings this season, the Wizards have won twice.

In their first game post the All-Star break, the Wizards lost 157-153 against the San Antonio Spurs in a thriller on Friday that went to double overtime. Kyle Kuzma scored 36 points for the Wizards, but the Spurs showed nerves of steel to emerge victorious on the night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, meanwhile, are coming off a 106-103 defeat against the Detroit Pistons, in their first game back from the break. Lauri Markkanen scored 22 points for the Cavs. However, a strong fourth-quarter performance from the Pistons helped them emerge victorious.

Cade Cunningham made some clutch free throws to seal their win at home. The Cavs had a chance to tie the game, but couldn't take the opportunity, as they slipped to a defeat on the night.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, February 26; 9:00 PM ET (Sunday, February 27; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH.

Washington Wizards Preview

San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards started their campaign well, but have now slipped to 11th in the East.

They traded players like Montrezl Harrell, Davis Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie at the trade deadline to make room for new signings. With just 23 games remaining, the Wizards need to embark on a winning streak to make the playoffs.

Things could be tough for the Wizards in the absence of their star player, Bradley Beal. However, they will have to find a way to get going for the rest of the season in his absence.

In this game, they will look to clinch a win to take their regular-season series with the Cavaliers. However, the Cavs are not going to be an easy team to beat, and it would take a special effort from the Wizards to win at the Mortgage Field House.

Key Player - Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma has been sensational for the Wizards this season. The 26-year-old has been a clutch performer for the team, and is a huge contributor at the defensive end.

With Beal ruled out for the season, Kuzma has become the team's go-to guy as the Wizards seek to reach the playoffs. Kuzma is coming off a good performance against the Spurs, and will look to repeat the same against the Wizards.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Raul Neto; G - Corey Kispert; F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope; F - Kyle Kuzma; C - Daniel Gafford.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the best young teams in the NBA this season.

Coached by JB Bickerstaff, the Cavaliers are currently fifth in the West, and are only 2.5 games behind the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls. The team have talented youngsters like Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, who are the leading the way for them.

Cleveland are ranked fourth in defensive rating, which is extremely impressive for a team stacked with youngsters.

Many have picked them as dark horses to make it out of the Eastern Conference. In this game, the Cavs will look to put in their best to get the better of the Wizards. Their youngsters will look to capitalize on the Wizards' weak defense to maintain the team's stellar run.

Key Player - Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley has had a stunning rookie season with the Cavaliers. He has proven to be a brilliant defender, and his exploits have made him one of the contenders to win the Rookie of the Year award.

Mobley is averaging 14.8 PPG and 2.5 APG, and has also made 1.7 blocks per game. With Garland ruled out of the Wizards game, the onus is now on Mobley to lead the team to victory. Mobley scored 12 points against the Pistons, but will hope for a better performance against the Wizards.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Brandon Goodwin; G - Isaac Okoro; F - Lauri Markkanen; F - Evan Mobley; C - Jarrett Allen.

Wizards vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The Wizards and the Cavaliers are both coming off losses in their previous outings. However, considering both rosters, the Wizards could win on the night, as the Cavaliers are missing two key players, Rajon Rondo and Darius Garland.

The Cavs still have some talented youngsters who can put up a fight. However, with Kuzma in their ranks, the Wizards will fancy their chances of winning this game.

Where to watch the Wizards vs Cavaliers game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Washington Wizards and the Cleveland Cavaliers will be locally telecast on NBC Sports Washington and Bally Sports Ohio.

