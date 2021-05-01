Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards visit the American Airlines Center on Saturday to take on the Dallas Mavericks. Both teams are coming off consecutive victories and will be looking to continue their winning run at the expense of the other. This is their second meeting of the season, with the Dallas Mavericks winning their first encounter. Boban Marjanovic subbed in for Kristaps Porzingis at center for that game and dropped a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Washington Wizards are at the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference and hope to climb further to get a decent seed for the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Mavericks have saved themselves from the play-in tournament and have entered the top 6 playoff seeds.

Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report

Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards in action against the LA Lakers

A big reason for their recent success is a majorly healthy roster. Rui Hachimura is back after missing multiple games in April. The only two people on the injury report are Deni Avdija and Thomas Bryant, who have both been ruled out for the rest of the season. Avdija suffered a right fibular hairline fracture and the team reports that he will recover fully in 12 weeks. Bryant continues to be out rehabbing from a torn ACL in his left knee.

Story on Deni Avdija’s season-ending injury and what’s next for him and the Wizards: https://t.co/p6eFON59iw pic.twitter.com/dycgqT2L15 — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) April 23, 2021

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have a few reported injuries for this game. Kristaps Porzingis is listed as questionable due to soreness in his right knee. If he does indeed sit out, it will be his 23rd missed game of the season. Power forward Maxi Kleber is also questionable due to lower right leg soreness. Fortunately, Luka Doncic (elbow) and Dorian Finney-Smith (leg) are kept out of the injury report against the Wizards. Tyrell Terry continues to be out, citing personal reasons.

UPDATE: Mavericks PG/SF Luka Doncic (elbow) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's game vs. the Wizards. — DK Nation (@dklive) April 30, 2021

Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

With no surprises on the injury report, the Wizards will return to the lineup from their last game. The star backcourt duo of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal is thriving in Washington. They have put on a show nearly every game, and Westbrook has recorded a triple-double in 14 of his last 15 games.

Bradley Beal leads the NBA in scoring. Russell Westbrook leads the league in assists. No teammates have done that for a full season in 39 years.



It's an extremely rare feat in NBA history. https://t.co/8JpBC2ltnt — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) April 28, 2021

However, over the past few games, the coach has made Raul Neto play at the shooting guard spot and moved Bradley Beal to the small forward position. Rui Hachimura plays the power forward and Alex Len will be the starting center.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic returns to the lineup tonight, playing point guard as usual. Josh Richardson will join him in the backcourt as the two-guard, with JJ Redick coming off the bench. Tim Hardaway Jr. will play small forward instead of Dorian Finney-Smith as the latter is expected to fill in for Maxi Kleber at the power forward position. And finally, if Kristaps Porzingis doesn't lace up, Dwight Powell is expected to play center. Jalen Brunson will be the primary option off the bench for this game.

Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Raul Neto | Small Forward - Bradley Beal | Power Forward - Rui Hachimura | Center - Alex Len.

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson | Small Forward - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Power Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Center - Dwight Powell.

