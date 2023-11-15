Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction and betting tips | November 15, 2023

The Washington Wizards will begin a three-game homestand when they take on the Dallas Mavericks. They will be looking to snap out of a three-game losing skid in front of their home fans. Washington is reeling and desperately looking for answers. They have lost seven of their last eight games, including an embarrassing loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The Mavericks, who are also coming off a loss, are hoping to get back in the win column. They lost the second game of a two-game set in New Orleans and will have two more road games before they go back to Texas. Luka Doncic and crew will be looking to take advantage of a Wizards team that is in disarray.

Dallas and Washington last met in January last season. There’s almost nothing to take away from that game, as both teams have retooled. The Wizards, in particular, no longer have Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, who were traded in the offseason.

Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Washington Wizards (2-8) vs. Dallas Mavericks (8-3)

Date and Time: November 15, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Capital One Arena | Washington, DC

Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks: Game preview

Losing Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis meant that the Wizards would likely struggle to put up points. They’re currently 24th in the NBA in offensive rating, which is somewhat expected in a rebuilding team. What the team might have overlooked was the leadership roles played by those two. Without them, Washington has looked lost.

Luka Doncic had one of the worst games of his career on Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. The usually unflappable Slovenian finished with 16 points in 26 minutes. He hit 5-16 shots and had eight turnovers. Doncic will have less than 24 hours to rectify that when he leads Dallas on the road against the Wizards.

Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted starting lineups

Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Poole, Daniel Gafford, Tyus Jones and Deni Avdija are expected to start for the home team.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd is likely to have Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Grant Williams, Dereck Lively II and Derrick Jones Jr. in the starting five.

Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks: Betting tips

Luka Doncic is averaging a team-best 32.6 points per game. The over/under for his points props against the Wizards is 28.5. Getting the over is -125 while choosing under is -115.

Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks’ second-leading scorer, is averaging 23.0 points per contest. The over/under for his points props is 25.5. The line is -111 for those who want to pick over and -110 for those who choose to go under.

Kyle Kuzma had 39 points in the Wizards’ loss to the Toronto Raptors. The over/under for his points props is 23.5. Getting the over is -115 while choosing under is -130.

Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks (-250 moneyline) is a -5.5 favorite to beat the Washington Wizards (+205). Luka Doncic looked pissed after he was asked by reporters about his unusually terrible night. “Luka Legend” called it a “bad night.” He could vent his frustrations on the Mavs’ next opponents.

The Wizards need to have better resolve when teams mount a rally against them. They were almost too ready to give in to the Toronto Raptors onslaught in their last loss. Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole will have to be more than just scorers. They will have to show they are leaders to spark the team out of their slump.

Dallas, coming off a bad night in New Orleans, could romp with a big win in Washington.