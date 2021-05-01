Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Match Preview - May 1st, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

Two in-form sides will lock horns tonight as the Washington Wizards take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.

Both sides have enjoyed quite a few wins in their last few outings heading into this enticing matchup. It will be the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Dallas Mavericks coming out on top last time out, beating the Washington Wizards 109-87.

Match Details

Fixture - Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Saturday, May 1st; 9:00 PM ET (Sunday, May 2nd; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas.

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards have turned their season around in some style of late. They have won 12 of their last 14 games and are looking like legitimate contenders to make it to the post-season. The 10th seeded Wizards are three games ahead of the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference at the moment.

WIZARDS WIN AGAIN! 12 WINS IN OUR LAST 14 GAMES. pic.twitter.com/gXNt2BWMja — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 1, 2021

The Washington Wizards routed the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last outing by 122-93, putting on a clinical all-round display. Russell Westbrook notched up yet another triple-double, scoring 15 points, dishing out 11 assists and claiming 12 boards on the night. Bradley Beal had a team-high 19 points as seven Wizards' players scored in double-digits, including him and Westbrook.

The Wizards were dominant on both ends of the floor, shooting 50% from the field and sneaking in 14 steals on the night to continue their winning ways.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has turned out to be a massive acquisition for the Washington Wizards this season. He has done exactly what they expected of him as he continues to lead the Wizards' charge of qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in three years.

Brodie has 31 triple-doubles this campaign and is looking unstoppable with each passing game. He will be up against the Dallas Mavericks' main player, Luka Doncic, in this game and will have to limit him as much as possible to ensure the Washington Wizards win their third consecutive game.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Raul Neto l Small Forward - Bradley Beal l Power Forward - Rui Hachimura l Center - Alex Len.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have started to improve in a lot of areas, which is a positive sign for them, with the playoffs just over three weeks away from now. The team has won five of their last six games, including a double over defending champs LA Lakers and a blowout win over the Golden State Warriors.

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Detroit Pistons 115-105 in their last game, despite Luka Doncic being sidelined due to an injury. Tim Hardaway Jr. led the charge with a career-high 42-point outing to lead the Mavericks to their 35th win of the season. The win helped the team cut the gap between the fifth-seeded Lakers to within half a game.

Tonight's matchup could prove to be the Mavericks' toughest one, though, considering the kind of form their opponents have been in over the last few weeks. A win would help the Dallas Mavericks surpass the Lakers in the West Standings, which would be a huge step for them to avoid sliding into the play-in tournament.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic will likely be returning to the lineup after missing out on the last game. It will be a big boost for the Dallas Mavericks, as the Slovenian is more than capable of winning games for them single-handedly.

Doncic will need to be at his lethal best on offense for the game as the Washington Wizards have thrived on their defense of late. He will have to ensure the team gets off to a good start as the Mavericks tend to lose games after conceding huge leads early on in the game.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson l Small Forward - Dorian-Finney Smith l Power Forward - Maxi Kleber l Center - Dwight Powell.

Wizards vs. Mavericks Prediction

Both teams have been in great form, as mentioned earlier, which makes it really tough to pick a favorite. However, since it will be back-to-back for the Washington Wizards, who played last night as well, things could get a little tricky for them.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks will be equipped with a refreshed version of Doncic, who last played on Tuesday night, which could give them an advantage over the Wizards for the game.

Where to watch the Wizards vs. Mavericks game?

The game between the Washington Wizards and the Dallas Mavericks will be televised locally on Bally Sports Southwest and NBC Sports Washington. International viewers can stream the game via NBA League Pass.

