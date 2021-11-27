Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - November 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards are expecting more consistency in their game as they travel to the American Airlines Center to face the Dallas Mavericks. Washington just got blown off the court by the New Orleans Pelicans before squeaking past the OKC Thunder in their last game.

From their Eastern Conference-leading 10-3 record, the Washington Wizards have sputtered to a 2-4 campaign since then. Their inability to put points on the board has been the main culprit for the wobbly past couple of games. The defense, although still stout, has regressed a little as well.

The Dallas Mavericks are also trying to shake off their lethargy in the last four games where they have gone 1-3. If not for an outburst in overtime against the Los Angeles Clippers, they could have easily been 0-4.

Coach Jason Kidd’s sloppy offensive game is tied up to Luka Doncic’s absence in their consecutive losses. The Slovenian superstar simply refused to give up in a very close game, which is why the Dallas Mavericks salvaged a win against the Clippers.

Both teams will be eager to get their games going when they face off on Saturday.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Saturday, November 27th; 8:30 PM ET (Sunday, November 28th; 7:00 AM IST)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards are hoping for a better performance on the road against the Dallas Mavericks.[Photo: Bullets Forever]

The Washington Wizards' struggles could be tied down to two statistics that stand out in their 2-4 record the last six games. Their three-point shooting has been horrible and they cough up the ball too many times.

In their four losses, the Washington Wizards shot a paltry 25.7% from three-point distance, which is the worst in the league by miles. Their inefficiency from long-range has basically doomed them in their losses. Washington is also turning the ball over on average of 16.2 which puts the turnover machine Houston Rockets as the only team better than them.

The Washington Wizards will need to take care of the ball and hopefully shoot decently from rainbow territory to beat the Dallas Mavericks.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is pacing the Washington Wizards in scoring with 23.3 points per contest. He has been terribly inefficient this season, though, with his three-point shooting. His 26.7% 3FG is so horrible it looks like someone is shooting for the three-time All-Star. Beal’s 31.3 PPG last season was second only to Steph Curry for the best.

Despite shooting bricks this season, he remains the Washington Wizards’ best player. To compensate for his abysmal shooting touch, he has turned in career-best numbers in assists and rebounds. The 28-year old has a well-built reputation for getting hot in a hurry.

NBA @NBA



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 20 PTS, 4 REB, 4 3PM

Montrezl Harrell: 14 PTS, 5 REB

Kyle Kuzma: 11 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST

Daniel Gafford: 7 PTS, 8 REB, 8 BLK

Luguentz Dort: 21 PTS, 4 REB Bradley Beal (20 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST) and the @WashWizards hang on to pick up the road win!Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 20 PTS, 4 REB, 4 3PMMontrezl Harrell: 14 PTS, 5 REBKyle Kuzma: 11 PTS, 10 REB, 5 ASTDaniel Gafford: 7 PTS, 8 REB, 8 BLKLuguentz Dort: 21 PTS, 4 REB Bradley Beal (20 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST) and the @WashWizards hang on to pick up the road win!Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 20 PTS, 4 REB, 4 3PMMontrezl Harrell: 14 PTS, 5 REBKyle Kuzma: 11 PTS, 10 REB, 5 ASTDaniel Gafford: 7 PTS, 8 REB, 8 BLKLuguentz Dort: 21 PTS, 4 REB https://t.co/GF9VTEORWL

The Dallas Mavericks’ defense will undoubtedly be centered on the Washington Wizards' best player.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie | G - Bradley Beal | F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F - Kyle Kuzma | C - Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks are 0-3 without Luka Doncic this season.

It’s no secret that the Dallas Mavericks heavily rely on the all-world talent of Luka Doncic to compete in the NBA. His absence was greatly felt in the team’s three straight losses. Besides those losses, Dallas only put up 97.7 PPG, which is worst in the league by a good margin.

With Luka Magic back in the lineup, they promptly beat the Clippers in extra time, proving yet again how exceptional he is in clutch situations.

One good thing going for the Dallas Mavericks this season has been the return to form of Kristaps Porzingis. Since returning to the lineup from injury, he has been crucial for the Mavericks. He is averaging 23.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists since his return to action against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic gives this Dallas Mavericks team the belief that they can win every time the 22-year old superstar laces it up. Only a few players in the league can match his ability to control games with his passing and reading of the game alone.

Doncic’s scoring isn’t as good as the last two seasons when he made the All-Star. His 25 PPG this campaign is the lowest since his rookie year. He contributes, though, in so many ways, including his 8.4 rebounds and 8 assists per contest.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Luka Doncic T’d up for telling Terance Mann that he’s “f**king too small”. Luka Doncic T’d up for telling Terance Mann that he’s “f**king too small”. https://t.co/BNpnlEWCy9

The All-NBA talent’s value shines particularly in big-time situations for the Dallas Mavericks. He’s certainly one of the best, if not the best, closers in the NBA right now.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic | G - Tim Hardaway Jr. | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Kristaps Porzingis | C - Willie Cauley-Stein

Wizards vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks have a 6-1 record when playing inside the American Airlines Center. Their offensive rating shoots up to 114.9 when playing in front of their home crowd. That number makes them the best offensive team in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards are carrying a horrendous 103.7 offensive rating on the road, which is near the bottom of the league. They also play on the back end of a back-to-back against the Dallas Mavericks, who have not played since November 23.

Dallas should ease past Washington in this game.

Where to watch the Wizards vs Mavericks game

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via Bally Sports Dallas and NBC Sports Washington.

Edited by Parimal