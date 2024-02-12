Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 12, 2024

The Washington Wizards will square off against the Dallas Mavericks for the second and final time this season on Monday. Washington, which got clobbered 130-117 in the first encounter, will be hoping to be more competitive in the rematch. Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma will lead the Wizards’ attempt to even the season series.

The retooled Mavericks have Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic on the injured list but both are expected to play. They will spearhead Dallas’ attack that just got bolstered by the acquisition of former Wizard Daniel Gafford and former Hornet PJ Washington. The Mavs’ new acquisitions already played key roles in the team’s 146-111 hammering of the OKC Thunder on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The reeling Wizards, who have lost their last six games, open a four-game road trip with a matchup against the reinforced Mavericks. Washington’s defense badly needs to step up or it will be a matchup that will be over quickly.

Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Mavericks will host the Wizards at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas at 8:30 p.m. ET. Bally Sports SW-DAL and MNMT are the local networks that will cover the game. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can tune in to SiriusXM, 97.1 FM/S:99.1FM and The Team 980 AM/WFED 1500 AM to listen in to the action.

Moneyline: Wizards (+750) vs. Mavericks (-1200)

Spread: Wizards (+14.5) vs. Mavericks (-14.5)

Total (O/U): Wizards (o248.0 -110) vs. Mavericks (u248.0 -110)

Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks: Game preview

The Wizards are 27th in defensive rating and just traded away their best rim protector to the opponents they will be facing on Monday. Washington has been using Marvin Bagley III, who is not known for his defense, as Daniel Gafford’s replacement. The new center has his work cut out for him against a team that has two of the deadliest scorers in the NBA.

Expand Tweet

The Mavericks look deeper and more well-balanced with the acquisition of Gafford and PJ Washington. Doncic and Irving now have more weapons inside to dump the ball to when they drive to the rim. Dallas, which is on a four-game winning streak, will be looking to extend its run.

Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks: Starting lineups

The Washington Wizards could have Marvin Bagley III, Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, Tyus Jones and Jordan Poole.

The Dallas Mavericks will have Irving, Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Derrick Jones Jr. and Josh Green. Jason Kidd could also insert Gafford at center and move Kleber to the bench. The coach also has the option of using PJ Washington, the more natural power forward, over Jones.

Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Luka Doncic is 31.5, which is much lower than his season average of 34.5 PPG. “Luka Legend” has averaged 33.0 points this month on 50.9% shooting, including 41.8% from deep. He could have another big scoring night if Washington’s bottom-five defense does not step up.

Kyrie Irving’s over/under points prop is 26.5. “Uncle Drew” has averaged 25.0 PPG in February on a sizzling 55.8% shooting, including a 46.2% clip from behind the arc. Like Doncic, he is expected to go off if the Wizards defense continues to be inept.

Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks are likely blowing away the Washington Wizards. Washington could cover the +17.0 spread if Dallas takes its foot off the gas.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!