Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks Preview and Prediction - Oct. 24 | 2025-26 NBA season

The Washington Wizards will face the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, two nights after losing 133-120 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Behind Khris Middleton and Alex Sarr, the Wizards hope to do better to bounce back with a win. Kyshawn George, CJ McCollum, Cam Whitmore and Bub Carrington are expected to help carry the team.Meanwhile, the Mavericks hope to move past their stunning 125-92 beatdown at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. The Mavs, considered dark horses to win the championship, could not slow down Victor Wembanyama. Wemby is not on the Wizards’ roster, but Anthony Davis and Co. have to play better to get their first win.Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and PredictionMoneyline: Wizards (+440) vs. Mavericks (-600)Odds: Wizards (+10.5) vs. Mavericks (-10.5)Total (O/U): Wizards (o228.5 -109) vs. Mavericks (u228.5 -110)Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks previewThe Wizards seem ready to live and die by the 3-point shot. They trailed early against the Milwaukee Bucks after shooting 2-for-12 from deep in the first quarter. The Wizards made the game more competitive when they attacked the paint more in the next 12 minutes. Washington's 3-for-6 clip from deep in the second quarter complemented their inside forays.The Wizards might have a chance of pulling off an upset if they shoot well. If they don’t, and refuse to change their game plan, they could be in for a long night in Dallas.Anthony Davis said after the loss to the Spurs that they must move the ball better instead of settling for 1-on-1 plays. Against the Wizards’ porous defense, they might have a chance to do so, particularly with no Victor Wembanyama patrolling the paint.Cooper Flagg added in the postgame conference that he needed to be better after a so-so performance against the Spurs. He could back up his words when the Mavs host the Wizards.Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks predicted starting lineupsWizardsPG: Bub Carrington | SG: Kyshawn George | SG: CJ McCollum | SF: Khris Middleton | C: Alex SarrMavericksSG: Klay Thompson | SF: Cooper Flagg | SF: P.J. Washington | PF: Anthony Davis | C: Dereck Lively IIWashington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks betting tipsCooper Flagg debuted with 10 points behind 4-for-13 shooting. The No. 1 pick of this year’s draft isn’t likely to have another poor-shooting night. Expect him to top his 14.5 (O/U) points prop.CJ McCollum was another player who had an underwhelming opening night. The veteran guard scored nine points in his team’s loss to the Bucks. McCollum might have a better night, but topping his 16.5 (O/U) points prop might be too much.Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks predictionThe Dallas Mavericks have to be pissed off after the embarrassing loss to the San Antonio Spurs. They can appease their home fans with a dominant win against the Washington Wizards. Dallas likely blows past the -10.5 spread.