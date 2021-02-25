Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Bradley Beal and company visit Ball Arena in Colorado as the Washington Wizards take on the Denver Nuggets on the road. The Wizards had an underwhelming start to the 2020-21 NBA season but have now found some rhythm. Scott Brooks' side were on a five-game win streak, which ended at the hands of the LA Clippers in their last outing.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets have turned it around themselves after their underwhelming start to the campaign. Thanks to Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic's exploits, the Nuggets now hold a winning record.

This is the second time these two teams are meeting this season. Their last encounter came just a week ago, when the Wizards beat the Nuggets by 2 points in a close thriller.

Final: Wizards 130, Nuggets 128.



Beal with the GW free throws with 0.1 seconds left. Wizards improve to 9-17.



• Bertans career-high 35 pts, 9-11 3Ps

• Beal 25-4-10

• Hachimura, Neto 14 pts each

• Jokic 33-7-9

• Murray 35-9-6 — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 18, 2021

Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Updates

Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook have been huge for the Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards' main center, Thomas Bryant continues to be sidelined for the foreseeable future after he suffered a torn ACL on his left knee. He is reportedly scheduled to undergo surgery in New York. Backup guard Ish Smith will miss the next 6-8 weeks after he was diagnosed with a proximal injury to his right quadriceps.

Meanwhile, forward Davis Bertans is listed as questionable for the game due to a knee injury.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Wizards PF Davis Bertans (knee) is questionable Thursday vs. the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/H2gcOAkq1N — DK Nation (@dklive) February 25, 2021

Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are spearheading the Denver Nuggets' recovery

The Denver Nuggets have several injury issues to deal with themselves. Forward JaMychal Green has been sidelined for the game due to a shoulder injury and guards PJ Dozier has been ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury.

Starting shooting guard Gary Harris is also not going to suit up because of a thigh injury and starting power forward Paul Millsap is sidelined due to a knee issue.

Meanwhile, forward Greg Whittington is listed as questionable for the game after suffering a knee injury.

Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards will continue to use the lineup that has worked well for them over the past couple of games. The Wizards' star backcourt of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal will start as usual. Garrison Mathews will start as the small forward and Rui Hachimura will share the frontcourt with him. Moritz Wagner is the starting center in place of Thomas Bryant. Rookie Deni Avdija has been impressive off the bench.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets' rotation will be hampered as they are missing several key pieces. Two starters, Gary Harris and Paul Millsap, are sidelined and their backups, Greg Whittington and JaMychal Green are ruled out as well.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic retain their usual positions as starting point guard and center respectively. Monte Morris is expected to start in place of Gary Harris as the two-guard and Michael Porter Jr. might play the power forward as Millsap and Green are both ruled out. Will Barton will be the team's starting small forward.

Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

G - Russell Westbrook, G - Bradley Beal, F - Garrison Mathews, F - Rui Hachimura, C - Moritz Wagner

Denver Nuggets

G - Jamal Murray, G - Monte Morris, F - Will Barton, F - Michael Porter Jr., C - Nikola Jokic

