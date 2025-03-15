Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 15, 2025

The Washington Wizards will be at the Mile High City on Saturday for a game against the Denver Nuggets. After winning the first encounter 122-113 in early December, the Wizards can sweep the season series with another victory. The Wizards must overcome the absence of Malcolm Brogdon, Saddiq Bey and Bilal Coulibaly to pull off an upset against Nikola Jokic and Co.

The Nuggets, which have been alternating wins and losses in their last five games, hope to string together victories. After barely holding on to beat the injury-riddled LA Lakers 131-126 on Friday, Jokic and his teammates hope to play better versus Washington.

Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Ball Arena in Denver will host the Wizards-Nuggets rematch. Fans can also stream the action live by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Wizards (+575) vs. Nuggets (-850)

Odds: Wizards (+12.5) vs. Nuggets (-12.5)

Total (O/U): Wizards (o239.5 -110) vs. Nuggets (u239.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets preview

Jordan Poole probably had his best game of the season when the Washington Wizards beat the Denver Nuggets in December. The shooting guard had 39 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the victory.

The Wizards might have a chance of pulling off an upset if he can replicate the same sizzling performance. If Poole gets going and somebody steps up to support him, a sweep of the season series is not impossible.

Rebounding will be the Nuggets’ first order of business when they host the Wizards. They nearly lost to the Lakers after losing the battle of the boards 47-39, including 19-9 on the offensive glass.

The Nuggets have to be mindful of their turnovers as well. Again, it was a key reason they needed late-game heroics from Jamal Murray and Russell Westbrook to beat an injury-riddled team. Denver can’t afford to overlook the Wizards, despite them missing some key players.

Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineups

Wizards

PG: Jordan Poole | SG: Kyshawn George | SF: Khris Middleton | SF: Justin Champagnie | C: Alex Sarr

Nuggets

PG: Jamal Murray | SG: Christian Braun | SF: Michael Porter Jr. | PF: Aaron Gordon | C: Nikola Jokic

Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets betting tips

Jordan Poole, averaging 20.5 points per game in March, is unlikely to have another 39-point night against Denver. The Nuggets won't make the same mistake of letting him go off, which should limit him from hitting over his 19.5 (O/U) points prop.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 27.7 ppg this month, including a scorching 32.3 ppg in his last three games. Against the Wizards, ranked No. 28th in defensive rating, the three-time MVP will likely continues his big-scoring form. Jokic could easily top his 27.5 (O/U) points prop.

Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets prediction

The road weary Wizards, who have not been home since Mar. 5, continue a brutal seven-game swing away from Washington. After a hard fought and impressive 129-125 win against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, they traveled to Mile High City to face the Nuggets.

The Washington Wizards have played well relatively well considering the challenges to their roster, but completing a sweep of the Denver Nuggets in the altitude is a tough task. Nikola Jokic could dominate in the rematch and push his team to a win that surpasses the -12.5 spread.

