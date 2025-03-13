The Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons game is one of five NBA games scheduled on Thursday. The Wizards (13-51) are in last place in the Eastern Conference, while the Pistons (37-29) are in the playoff hunt as the no. 6 team in the East.

Detroit has won 161 of the 304 Wizards vs. Pistons regular season matchups. On the other hand, Washington has 143 victories with the latest triumph coming on Jan. 27, 2024.

Thursday's game will be the third and final matchup between the two teams this season. The Pistons won the first two games of the series.

Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons game details and odds

The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET inside Little Caesars Arena. The game will be broadcast live on FDSD and MNMT. Fans can stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Moneyline:

Spread: Wizards (+14) vs Pistons (-14)

Total (O/U): Wizards -110 (o235.0) vs Pistons -110 (u235.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on the information available at the time of writing.

Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons preview

The Wizards are coming off back-to-back losses, while the Pistons have won two consecutive games. Their most recent game, prior to Thursday's matchup, happened to be against each other. The outcome of this game, which took place on Tuesday, was a 123-103 Pistons win.

Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons betting props

Jordan Poole's point total is set at 20.5, which is below his season average of 21.1 points per game. Against the Pistons on Tuesday, Poole had 15 points on 5-for-15 shooting (3-for-9) from the field.

Cade Cunningham's point total is 26.5, above his season average of 25.7 points a night. Cunningham led Detroit in the victory over Washington earlier this week with his near triple-double of 27 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists.

Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons prediction

The Pistons are favored to win this home game against the visiting Wizards. In recent weeks, Detroit appears to have found the formula for consistently winning with its current roster.

