Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2025

The Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons matchup is one of four games scheduled for Tuesday. Washington is last in the East with a 13-50 record, while Detroit is sixth in the same conference with a 36-29 record.

The two teams have played each other 303 times in the regular season, with the Pistons holding a 160-143 lead. This will be their second of three games this season. They will also play on Thursday.

They last played on Nov. 17 when the Pistons blew out the Wizards 124-104 behind Jaden Ivey’s 28 points. Cade Cunningham had a triple-double of 21 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Washington was led by Jordan Poole’s 22 points.

70% Win (110-25-1)

Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons game details and odds

The Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 11, at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit and Monumental Sports Network. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Wizards (+700) vs. Pistons (-1100)

Spread: Wizards (+15.5) vs. Pistons (-15.5)

Total (O/U): Wizards -110 (o234.5) vs. Pistons -110 (u234.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons preview

The Wizards have struggled throughout the season and are all but out of playoff contention. They are coming off of a 119-104 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Alex Sarr led Washington with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Jordan Poole had 16 points as well.

The Wizards have won four of the past 10 games and are just 6-24 on the road for the season. They are also expected to have tired legs after having to travel from Toronto to Detroit for the second leg of a back-to-back set.

The Pistons bounced back from their defeat to the Golden State Warriors with a 119-112 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Cade Cunningham had 28 points, while Jalen Duren had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. Tobias Harris had 20 points and nine rebounds.

Detroit is currently placed sixth in the standings and has a 5-game gap with the seventh-placed Atlanta Hawks. The Pistons are also on a hot streak with seven wins in the past 10 games. If they can continue this form, they are certain to make the playoffs after a dismal 2023-24 season.

Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons betting props

Jordan Poole’s points total is set at 22.5. The oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over and neither do we. Bet on the under.

Cade Cunningham’s points total is set at 27.5, which is over his season average of 25.6 points. He has, however, gone past that mark in four straight games and should be able to do so against Washington as well.

Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Pistons heavily to get a win at home. We expect the same. Detroit should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total exceeds 234.5 points.

