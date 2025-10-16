Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Preview for Oct. 16 | 2025 NBA Preseason

The Detroit Pistons are set to finish their preseason on Thursday, when they host the Washington Wizards at the Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons are looking to end the preseason with some momentum, while the Wizards are trying to build on their first win of the preseason.

Ad

Detroit has a 1-2 record, beating the Memphis Grizzlies in their first preseason game. However, they ended losing back-to-back games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers. Cade Cunningham was given a rest on Tuesday's loss to Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Washington is playing their third preseason game and is coming off a win over the New York Knicks. They lost their fisrt preseason matchup against the Toronto Raptors. They are expected to get back veterans Khris Middleton and CJ McCollum, and second-year big man Alex Sarr, who all sat Tuesday's game in New York.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons Preview, Prediction and Game Details

The 2025 NBA preseason game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons is scheduled for Thursday at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.

The game will be televised on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Monumental Sports Network in the DMV area . It's also available on Amazon Prime Video, NBA League Pass and fuboTV, which are all paid subscription platforms.

Ad

Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons Preview

The Wizards had a busy offseason, trading away Jordan Poole to the New Orleans Pelicans. They have a combination of good veterans in Khris Middleton and CJ McCollum, and young prospects, such as Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson and Cam Whitmore.

On the other hand, the Pistons are still looking for a better second scoring option. Jaden Ivey has a lot to prove, while Duncan Robinson was acquired to replace Malik Beasley's production from beyond the arc. Cade Cunningham has already taken the leap to All-Star, while Ausar Thompson is expected to start catching up wit his twin brother, Amen Thompson.

Ad

Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups

Wizards

G - Bub Carrington | G - CJ McCollum | F - Khris Middleton | F - Kyshawn George | C - Alex Sarr

Pistons

G - Cade Cunningham | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Ausar Thompson | F - Tobias Harris | C - Jalen Duren

Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons Prediction

Since it's the final preseason game for the Pistons, coach J.B. Bickerstaff is likely playing all of his starters increased minutes. The Wizards might not do the same because they still have one more game after this one. The prediction is a win for the visiting Pistons team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Washington Wizards Nation! You can check out the latest Washington Wizards Schedule and dive into the Wizards Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.