Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After a stunning win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors will play host to Eastern Conference strugglers, Washington Wizards, on Friday.

The Golden Warriors left things late against the Bucks but finally snapped a three-game losing streak, thanks to Stephen Curry's 41-point-effort.

Steve Kerr's side were headed in a downward trajectory, having missed their talismanic point guard in six of their previous ten games, losing four of them. However, with the 33-year old's return, the Golden State Warriors returned to winning ways as they rekindled their postseason hopes.

Meanwhile, in the East, the Washington Wizards have struggled all season for quality and depth in their side; they have had a bottom-5 defense to contend with as well.

Russell Westbrook is doing his best to keep the Washington Wizards competitive in game. But the Wizards have lost 12 of their last 16 matchups and are all but out of play-in seeding reckoning.

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report

Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards leader Russell Westbrook

With no new injuries following their comfortable win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, the Washington Wizards' only long-term absentees are Daniel Gafford and Thomas Bryant.

However, franchise star Bradley Beal missed the Wizards' previous five outings because of nerve issues stemming from his hip injury; however, he returned to the fold in Orlando. The 27-year old put up 26 points and five assists to help his team to a win.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors' injury report remains unchanged from their one-point victory over the Bucks.

Since his return from the sideline, franchise leader Stephen Curry has put up 78 points in two matchups, proving his value in the Warriors team. Meanwhile, Eric Paschall remains absent and will be re-evaluated by the Golden State Warriors in two weeks.

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

Since there are no new injuries to report, the Washington Wizards should field an unchanged five from their previous game.

All season, their best form of defense has been to attack, with backcourt duo Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook leading the way. The two combined for 49 points on Wednesday, with Westbrook recording his 20th triple-double of the season.

In fact, Westbrook is averaging a triple-double almost every night, which is keeping the Washington Wizards afloat. He has been the role model for the inexperienced frontcourt pairing of Deni Avdija and Rui Hachimura, while Alex Len is leading the line.

The Wizards put up a season-best 19 3-pointers against Orlando, with Davis Bertans draining six from the bench, while Robin Lopez provided back-up at center, with 19 points in 29 minutes.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors leader Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry proved how much he has been carrying the Golden State Warriors team all season by producing a big outing on Tuesday against a tough Bucks side. His 41-point outing marked the fourth time he recorded a 40+ point performance while he ticked over into 200 threes in the seventh season of his career.

Meanwhile, James Wiseman has recently regained his spot at center, and the rookie put up a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double outing against the Milwaukee Bucks.

He will be joined in the frontcourt by defensive stopper Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. Kelly Oubre Jr. is currently the Golden State Warriors' second scoring option, producing 19 points alongside Curry's 41 in the backcourt in his last outing.

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal | Small Forward - Deni Avdija | Power Forward - Rui Hachimura | Center - Alex Len.

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry | Shooting Guard - Kelly Oubre Jr. | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - James Wiseman.