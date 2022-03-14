Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will host the team from the nation's capital, the Washington Wizards, in an inter-conference clash on Monday.

The Wizards, 29-37, are 11th in the East. They have struggled for consistency in the absence of superstar Bradley Beal, who has spent a while on the sidelines. They have won just three of their last 10 outings and are currently on a three-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Warriors, 46-22, are looking to make a late push for the summit of the Western Conference. The Memphis Grizzlies (47-22) and the Phoenix Suns (54-14) are ahead of them in the standings.

Unlike the Wizards, Steph Curry and co. have won three straight games. However, they have won only four of their last 10 games and need to continue their recent uptick in form.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Superstar guard Bradley Beal is the only absentee.

Player Status Reason Bradley Beal Out Wrist

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Slowly but surely, the Warriors are getting their key players back. Draymond Green and James Wiseman are expected to be part of the roster and are off the injury report. However, Gary Payton II is still out due to a sore left knee.

Player Status Reason Gary Payton II Out Knee

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - March 13th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Washington Wizards 29-37 +525 Over 225 +12.5 (-110) Golden State Warriors 46-22 -760 Under 225 -12.5 (-110)

Both teams are coming into the game with a near clean bill of health. So it isn't surprising that the Warriors are favorites, as they have the better roster and are in better recent form.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Washington Wizards

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 19.3 PPG in his last three outings. The Wizards have won only 12 games on the road this season. They are currently on a three-game losing streak.

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry is averaging 21.8 PPG in his last four games. The Warriors have won three straight games. They have only lost seven games at home this season.

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

Raul Neto and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope should man the backcourt, while the forwards could be Corey Kispert and Kyle Kuzma. Kristaps Porzingis should be the center.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors should see Steph Curry and Klay Thompspn man the backcourt. The frontcourt could be taken care of by Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, while the center could be Kevon Looney.

The Warriors will have Draymond Green and James Wiseman back. The Warriors have an offensive rating of 112.2 this season. The Wizards have a defensive rating of 112.8 this season.

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Raul Neto; Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope; Small Forward - Corey Kispert; Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma; Center - Kristaps Porzingis.

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry; Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson; Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins; Power Forward - Draymond Green; Center - Kevon Looney.

