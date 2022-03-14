Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - March 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Continuing their road trip, the Washington Wizards will travel to San Francisco to face off against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center for the first time in the regular-season on March 14th.

The Wizards will head into this road game on the back of a three-game losing streak. WIth their latest game resulting in a 118-127 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Washington Wizards found themselves at 29-37 on the season.

The Golden State Warriors have found some balance as they come off a 122-109 win against the Milwaukee Bucks. With their third consecutive win, the Warriors have improved to a 46-22 record and found themselves only half a game behind the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

Monday night's game will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. Considering the form the Warriors are in, this matchup may be a lot more one-sided than expected.

Match Details

Fixture - Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Monday, March 14th, 2022; 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, March 15th, 2022; 7:30 AM IST)

Venue - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Washington Wizards Preview

Kyle Kuzma comes down with a rebound

The Washington Wizards continue to struggle with their performances on the road. With three consecutive losses, the Wizards have fallen to a 29-37 record as they notched their fourth loss in their last five games.

The game against the Trail Blazers saw an extremely one-sided showing. As Portland took an early lead and managed to maintain it as the Wizards failed to get their offense going.

Although the Wizards saw impressive performances from Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Washington were poor on the defensive side of things as Josh Hart recorded a game-high 44 points to seal the win for the Trail Blazers.

With a lot of negative momentum heading into their next game, the Wizards may struggle to change things up as their 12-20 away record looms over them.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Raul Neto | G - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F - Corey Kispert | F - Kyle Kuzma | C - Daniel Gafford

Golden State Warriors Preview

Klay Thompson attempts a three-pointer

The Warriors have enjoyed a change in pace in their recent outings. After a rather disappointing series of losses in late-February and early-March, the Warriors have gone on a three-game winning streak to see them return to a competitive position.

Coming off a definitive win against the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State saw a solid performance from Klay Thompson, who picked up the scoring responsibility in Steph Curry's stead - who had only eight points for the night.

The Warriors have looked like a much better team in their recent games and this trend may see another upwards rise as Draymond Green joins the lineup against Washington on Monday.

Making his timely return from injury, Golden State will look forward to having a key player return to the lineup.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Steph Curry | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Washington Wizards 29-37 +570 Over 225 (-110) +12.5 (-110) Golden State Warriors 46-22 -820 Under 225 (-110) -12.5 (-110)

The Golden State Warriors are heavily favored to win this game against the Washington Wizards. This could primarily be attributed to their current form as they log three consecutive wins and also the return of Draymond Green to the lineup.

The Wizards haven't been in the best shape either. While also considering their poor record on the road, the Warriors have a great chance to welcome a key player back to the lineup with a win.

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Washington Wizards Betting Tips

Kyle Kuzma has been averaging 22.9 points and 7.8 rebounds in his last 10 outings. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made five threes in the game against Portland. Kristaps Porzingis could return to the lineup on Monday.

Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Klay Thompson recorded 38 points in the game against Milwaukee. Steph Curry shoots 37.4% from beyond the arc at home. The Golden State Warriors have an offensive rating of 116.3 in the month of March.

Wizards vs Warriors Match Predictions

The Golden State Warriors should emerge as the winners in this matchup against the Washington Wizards.

Considering the fact that the Warriors have been in great form recently, the addition of Draymond Green back into the rotation only does wonders for the side.

Although Curry hasn't been the most active scorer, the Warriors have also displayed enough depth where different players in the rotation can take up the scoring load and contribute to the side.

While the Wizards have seen some impressive outings from Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis may return to the rotation on Monday, it won't be enough to stop the Warriors on their home turf.

Where to watch the Wizards vs Warriors game?

The Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 95.7 The Game as well.

