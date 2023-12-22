Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 22, 2023 

On Friday, December 22, the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards will face each other. The Warriors are riding a six-game home winning streak and have won three consecutive games overall.

On the other hand, the Wizards have a 2-14 record on the road this season and are 5-22 overall. They have lost eight of their last ten games. The Wizards were able to win against the Blazers in their previous game.

The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards have played each other a total of 202 times in the regular season. Golden State Warriors hold an edge with 116 victories, while the Wizards have won 86 times.

Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors prediction, preview and betting tips

The game will start at 3:00 PM Eastern Time and broadcast on the Warriors Mobile App and Radio Network.

Moneyline: Warriors (-700) vs. Wizards (+500)

Spread: Warriors (-12) vs. Wizards (+12)

Total (O/U): Warriors( O 248) vs Wizards (U 248)

Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors preview

The Golden State Warriors are predicted to win against the Washington Wizards. The Warriors have been impressive in their recent games, while the Wizards have struggled with their performance. In their last game, the Warriors defeated the Celtics with a score of 132-126.

On the other hand, the Wizards managed to outlast the Trail Blazers in a 118-117 road win. Some key players to watch out for in the game include Kyle Kuzma for the Wizards, who is averaging an impressive 23.2 points per game. For Warriors, Stephen Curry returned with 33 points and six assists in their last game.

Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors starting lineups

Stephen Curry will start as the PG, Brandin Podziemski as SG, Klay Thompson as SF, Jonathan Kuminga as PF, and Kevon Looney at center for the Warriors.

For the Wizards, Tyus Jones will start as the PG, Jordan Poole as SG, Deni Avdija as SF, Kyle Kuzma as PF, and Daniel Gafford at center.

Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors betting tips

In the last 10 games, Stephen Curry has averaged 22.3 points and has hit over 30% of the time. However, he is averaging 28 points per game for the current season. The average line for his points and rebounds in the last 10 games is 26.7, and he has hit over 40% of the time.

The average line for his points, rebounds, and assists in the last ten games is 31.1, and he has hit over 40% of the time. In the previous 10 games, Jordan Poole has averaged 15.2 points and shot 40% of the time. However, his average points for the current season are 16.9.

Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors prediction

The Golden State Warriors are favored to win the NBA game against the Washington Wizards on Friday; the Warriors are currently -12 favorites versus the Wizards, with -110.

The Warriors have an 83% chance of defeating the Wizards, according to a predictive analytics model, with a predicted final score of 127-116.