Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - January 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The 2020-21 NBA season continues with a highly anticipated matchup between the Washington Wizards and the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. Both sides were part of blockbuster trades in the off-season, as they swapped their star point guards .

The Washington Wizards have been on a roller coaster ride this campaign, as they grapple with a losing record, player injuries and COVID-19 protocols. Their matchup with the Houston Rockets will mark the return of Russell Westbrook since his exit from the franchise.

Meanwhile, John Wall returned to floor duties for the Houston Rockets against the Dallas Mavericks. He looked to be in good touch and could have an enticing duel with Westbrook.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 8:00 PM ET (Wednesday 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX.

Washington Wizards Preview

The duo of Westbrook and Beal was expected to take the team to new heights. Instead, the Washington Wizards have plummeted to new lows.

This season has been particularly unforgiving for the Washington Wizards, with a plethora of issues hindering their performance. They lost 101-121 to the San Antonio Spurs 121-101 after missing six games due to the league's COVID-19 protocol.

Nevertheless, the Washington Wizards could turn things around against the Houston Rockets, as Russell Westbrook could have a point to prove and come out guns blazing. However, Russell had a lacklustre outing against the San Antonio Spurs, managing only nine points, eight boards and six assists.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal continues to dazzle this campaign despite his team languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference after a 3-9 start.

Beal had a game-high 31 points to go with seven boards and four assists in 32 minutes from the floor, But that was not enough for a win for the Washington Wizards.

In eleven games this season, Beal is averaging 34.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists, doing so at 48.9% shooting from the field and 35.5% shooting from the deep.

The NBA rumor mill has been in overdrive, with Beal linked with several trade scenarios. If the Washington Wizards don't get their act together soon, they could face a big shakeup to their current roster.

Washington Wizards Starting Lineup

G Bradley Beal, G Raul Neto, F Isaac Bonga, F Garrison Matthews, C Robin Lopez.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets have momentum with them after winning their last two games.

In their last outing, the Houston Rockets thrashed the Dallas Mavericks 133-108 for their sixth win of the season.

Eric Gordon continues to lead from the front, producing a game-high 33 points in 30 minutes from the floor against the Dallas Mavericks. However, DeMarcus 'Boogie' Cousins starred with a 28-point performance, 17 rebounds and five assists.

Even after losing their superstar player James Harden, the Houston Rockets still possess some marquee names in their roster and should be able to fare better as the season progresses.

Key Player - Eric Gordon

Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets

Eric Gordon has been on a tear in this season's competition.

He dropped 22 points in the loss against the Phoenix Suns. Gordon followed that up with a 20-point performance in the win against the Detroit Pistons. Against the Mavericks, he came up with a 33-point game night, sinking six of nine from downtown, in a season-best performance.

Considering his rich form, Eric Gordon could star prominently against the Washington Wizards.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

C DeMarcus Cousins, F Jae'Sean Tate, F PJ Tucker, G Eric Gordon, G John Wall.

Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets Match Prediction

The matchup between the Washington Wizards and the Houston Rockets could see emotions running high for Westbrook and Beal, who were on opposite ends before the season began.

League experts and pundits could make a big deal of who comes out on top, though that won't be a final verdict on the two players for the rest of the season.

However, going by their current form, the Houston Rockets are expected to take the win at home.

Where to watch Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets

The Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets game will be available locally on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Washington. Fans can also live-stream this game via the NBA League Pass.