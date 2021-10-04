Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - October 5th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Washington Wizards will clash with the Houston Rockets in their first preseason match of the 2021-22 NBA season on Tuesday.

Having shared their two meetings in the 2020-21 regular season, both teams will look forward to asserting their dominance over the other. This game should help the winner start the preseason on a positive note.

Match Details

Fixture - Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time - Tuesday, October 5th, 2021, 8:00 PM ET (Wednesday, October 6th, 2021, 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Toyota Center, Houston, TX.

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards have lost their key feeder, Russell Westbrook, to the LA Lakers. Mr Triple-doubles' absence as the principal playmaker could create point-depth issues for Washington. But Spencer Dinwiddie's addition to the team after his ACL recovery might work in the team's favor.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport @ShamsCharania & @sam_amick) Russell Westbrook tried to convince Bradley Beal to request a trade from the Wizards.Beal declined but supported Russ' wishes to be moved to L.A.(via @billoram Russell Westbrook tried to convince Bradley Beal to request a trade from the Wizards.Beal declined but supported Russ' wishes to be moved to L.A.(via @billoram @ShamsCharania & @sam_amick) https://t.co/59OvcKow1w

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell could be key defenders in the squad that was overwhelmed by the Philadelphia 76ers' offense in the 2020-21 playoffs. Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma, an under-appreciated perimeter shooter, could bring shooting depth to the team.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is Washington Wizards' offensive weapon.

Bradley Beal is a key player of the Washington franchise. A scoring beast, Beal averaged 31.3 points per game in the 2020-21 regular season, appearing in 60 games. He was also the leading scorer for the Washington Wizards in the playoffs series against the Sixers, scoring 30 points per game.

The Big Panda at 6' 3" is a small guard with exceptional hang-time and raw explosiveness. He specializes in finishing in the restricted area, and averaged a 65% efficiency rate from the zone in his previous regular season.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Bradley Beal; G - Spencer Dinwiddie; F - Kyle Kuzma; F - Davis Bertans; C - Montrezl Harrell.

Houston Rockets Preview

James Harden's hasty and dramatic exit after playing only eight games in the 2020-21 regular season left the Houston Rockets utterly bruised. A regular playoff contender since 2012-13, the team suffered the worst win-loss ratio in the league without Harden.

Houston were able to select highly anticipated youngster Jalen Green as the second overall draft pick. It will be interesting to see how the Rockets, led by John Wall, use the talented Green this season. After losing a whopping 55 games in the previous regular season, the Rockets will be keen to start the preseason with a victory under their belt.

Key Player - John Wall

John Wall is a key player for the Houston Rockets.

John Wall is now the best player in the Houston Rockets' roster. A reliable feeder and scorer in his prime, Wall wasn't able to feed the ball as well in the 2020-21 regular season.

He remains a lethal athlete capable of using his explosive strength and speed in his team's favor. The Rockets have their hopes riding on Wall, and will look forward to the veteran mentoring youngster Jalen Green as the franchise's new hope.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - John Wall; G - Jalen Green; F - Kevin Porter Jr.; F - Eric Gordon; C - Christian Wood.

Wizards vs Rockets Match Prediction

Even without the presence of Russ, the Washington Wizards have a solid team with defensive and offensive versatility. They have a three-point shooter in Kuzma and an exceptional slasher in Beal.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets are emerging from a devastating season, and might find it difficult to get into the groove. The Rockets could have a fighting chance if they figure out a way to defend Beal.

Also Read

Where to watch Wizards vs Rockets?

The preseason game between the Washington Wizards and the Houston Rockets will be available for viewing locally on AT&T Sportsnet - South. Fans can also watch the game online via the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will be the leading scorer in the game between Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets? Bradley Beal John Wall 0 votes so far