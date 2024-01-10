Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers: Betting tips and prediction | Jan. 10, 2024

The Indiana Pacers host the struggling Washington Wizards at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday. The visitors are on a three-game losing streak on the road and are coming off a 136-128 loss to the OKC Thunder. The Pacers, meanwhile, brough up a close 133-131 win in a controversial matchup against the Boston Celtics.

The contest also saw Tyrese Haliburton fall full split and suffer a Grade 1 left hamstring tear, ruling him out of the Washington game. Washingston has struggled for wins and are 6-30 and 14th in the East.

The Pacers and Wizards split their last 10 meetings, and the hosts dominate 106-87 in regular-season clashes. Indiana is gunning for a playoff spot and are sixth in the East.

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game Details

Teams: Pacers vs Wizards

Date and time: Jan. 10, 2023 | 7 pm ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers: Preview

The Pacers will look to continue their momentum after winning three of their last four games.

They evened the season series with the Celtics, and while they will miss Haliburton on Wednesday, they have enough in their arsenal to dominate the hapless Wizards. Indiana's defense is erratic, but should they hold on to the ball more and not turn it over, they will fancy their chances against Washington.

The Wizards aren't a poor offensive team, as they average 115.5 points per game. They also have Jordan Poole heating up and Kuzma posting career numbers. But their defense is questionable, as they give up an average of 126.3 points per game.

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted starting lineups

The Wizards have no player on the injury list and will likely field the same starters from their last game. Jordan Poole, Tyus Jones, Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, and Daniel Gafford will likely start.

The Pacers, meanwhile, will be without Haliburton, and instead will likely bring in TJ McConnell, who will suit up alongside Bruce Brown Jr., Jalen Smith, Aaron Nesmith and Myles Turner

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers: Betting tips

Spread: Wizards (+7.5) vs Pacers (-7.5)

Moneyline: Wizards (+260) vs Pacers (-330)

Total (o/u): 252.5

Player props: Kuzma is the player to watch out for with an o/u of 23.5/24.5 (-105/-115). For the Pacers, watch out for Turner who is 18.5 with -108 over and -115 under.

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction

The Wizards are good offensively, but their defense manages to wither off throughout games. They have struggled on that front for large swaths this season and have rebounding issues.

The Pacers, meanwhile, have been a threat on both ends of the floor and with form on their side, expect them to take the game at home.