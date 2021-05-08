Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 8th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers will square off in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup on Saturday night at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Pacers and Wizards are seeded ninth and tenth, respectively, in the Eastern Conference standings and are likely to face off in the play-in tournament.

The Washington Wizards have been in indifferent of late, winning only two of their last four outings. They are coming off a win in their previous game, though. Russell Westbrook notched up his 34th triple-double of the season to power the Wizards to a 131-129 OT win over the Toronto Raptors. Bradley Beal led the scoring with 28 points on the night.

Despite all their off-court controversies surrounding the coaching staff and players, the Indiana Pacers came out as victors in their last game, beating the Atlanta Hawks 133-129. Caris LeVert scored 31 points, while Domantas Sabonis tallied 30.

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers - Injury Report

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards will have all of their key players available for this match. However, Deni Avdija (ankle) and Thomas Bryant (knee) will miss out, as they have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have listed Edmond Sumner (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring),and Jeremy Lamb (knee) as questionable for this game.

Meanwhile, Myles Turner (toe), JaKarr Sampson (concussion) and TJ Warren (foot) remain sidelined. Turner and Sampson have been ruled out indefinitely, while Warren has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers - Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook could be a key player for Washington Wizards in this game.

The Washington Wizards are likely to field their strongest available line-up for this game against the Indiana Pacers.

Russell Westbrook and Raul Neto will likely play as the two guards, while Bradley Beal and Rui Hachimura could be deployed as the two forwards. Alex Len looks set to retain his position as the team's starting center.

Meanwhile, Davis Bertans, Anthony Gill and Ish Smith are likely to get the most playing time off the Washington Wizards' bench.

Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers might make a few changes to their lineup, depending on the availability of their regular starters, Malcolm Brogdon and Edmond Sumner.

Brogdon will likely slot into the lineup alongside Caris LeVert in the backcourt, while Edmond Sumner and Doug McDermott could pair up as the two forwards. Domantas Sabonis has done a terrific job playing center position in the absence of Myles Turner and will likely retain his place.

If Brogdon and Sumner do not play, Aaron Holiday could start in the former's place, while Oshae Brissett could provide cover for Holiday. Meanwhile, TJ McConnell and Justin Holiday are likely to play the most minutes off the Indiana Pacers' bench.

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers - Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Raul Neto l Small Forward - Bradley Beal l Power Forward - Rui Hachimura l Center - Alex Len.

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon l Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert l Small Forward - Edmond Sumner l Power Forward - Doug McDermott l Center - Domantas Sabonis.