Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8, 2025

The Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Tuesday. Washington is last in the East with a 17-61 record, while Indiana is fourth with a 47-31 record.

The two teams have played each other 197 times in the regular season, with the Pacers holding a 110-87 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season with Indiana looking for the sweep.

They last played on March 27 when the Pacers won 162-109 behind Tyrese Haliburton’s 29 points. The Wizards were led by Alex Sarr’s 22 points.

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers game details and odds

The Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 8, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana and Monumental Sports Network. Fans can also stream the game live on MAX, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Wizards (+1000) vs. Pacers (-2000)

Spread: Wizards (+18.5) vs. Pacers (-18.5)

Total (O/U): Wizards -110 (o238.5) vs. Pacers -110 (u238.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers preview

The Wizards had a season to forget and have been long eliminated from playoff contention. They are on a two-game losing streak and have won just two of the past 10 games. They most recently played on Sunday and lost 124-90 to the Boston Celtics.

Alex Sarr led the team in scoring with 16 points, while Jordan Poole and Justin Champagnie had 15 points each.

The Pacers have almost solidified the fourth spot in the standings for home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They have a three-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks with just four games left in the regular season.

Indiana has won four straight games and has lost just two of the past 10 games. It last played on Sunday and won 125-120 against the Denver Nuggets. Myles Turner led the team with 24 points, while Obi Toppin and Andrew Nembhard had 22 and 19 points, respectively.

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers betting props

Jordan Poole’s points total is set at 16.5, which is way under his season average of 20.5 points. This feels like a good spot to bet on the over.

Tyrese Haliburton’s points total is set at 17.5. After an off game on Sunday where he had just nine points, bet on Hali to look for more scoring opportunities.

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Pacers to get a lopsided win. We expect the same as Indiana should dominate this game at home to cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 238.5 points.

