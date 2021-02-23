Washington Wizards vs LA Clippers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The in-form Washington Wizards take on the LA Clippers in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup. The Washington Wizards are coming off a hard-fought overtime victory over defending champions LA Lakers.

Russell Westbrook has produced a triple-double for four consecutive games, while Bradley Beal continues to assert himself as one of the most prolific scorers in the league.

The LA Clippers, meanwhile, lost to title contenders Brooklyn Nets despite a double-double from Kawhi Leonard and a 34-point performance from Paul George.

The return of Paul George has been a huge boost, while the likes of Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac have been useful off the bench. The LA Clippers head into this game as the favorites but will be wary of the danger posed by the Washington Wizards.

Washington Wizards vs LA Clippers Injury Updates

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards will look to continue their strong run but will be up for a big test against the LA Clippers. The Wizards are still missing the likes of Ish Smith and Thomas Bryant but have improved significantly in recent games.

Westbrook is producing triple-doubles for fun and looks close to his best. With Bradley Beal’s heroics not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon, the Washington Wizards will fancy their chances against the elite teams in the competition.

LA Clippers

Paul George has recently returned from an injury layoff.

The LA Clippers have been hugely boosted by the return of their second-best player, Paul George, who struck form against the Nets. His return means the LA Clippers are in better shape injury-wise than they have been for much of the ongoing campaign.

They are missing Daniel Oturu and Jay Scrubb but have seen impressive performances from the likes of Zubac and Lou Williams from the bench.

If the LA Clippers can keep most of their stars fit and healthy, they could emerge as dark horses for the title. Kawhi Leonard might not be the favorite for the MVP award, but certainly has the ability to change the narrative as the season progresses.

Washington Wizards vs LA Clippers Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have finally struck form and are not expected to change their lineup from their last match. Their guard pairing of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal can destroy any defense in the NBA, and Rui Hachimura can quietly chip in with points regularly.

Davis Bertans has been the Washington Wizards’ standout player from the bench. The Wizards will also require multiple big performances to come up trumps against a strong LA Clippers side.

LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard has had to take up extra responsibility in the absence of Paul George but has responded well.

Leonard is producing 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He has been the LA Clippers’ standout player at both ends of the court.

Serge Ibaka is fit to start, with Patrick Beverley almost certain to pair up with Paul George again. The LA Clippers, who are close to full strength, should stick with the same starting 5 they had in their last outing.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Bradley Beal, G - Russell Westbrook, F - Rui Hachimura, F - Garrison Matthews, C - Moritz Wagner.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Patrick Beverley G Paul George F Kawhi Leonard F Nicolas Batum C Serge Ibaka.