Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 11th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers are set to welcome a couple of familiar faces on Friday night when they take on the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are coming off an overtime loss to the Houston Rockets, while the Wizards were defeated by the LA Clippers last Wednesday.

With the regular season in its final stretch, the Lakers reached a new low in their 139-130 loss to the Rockets in overtime. Houston had the worst record in the league at the time, but the Lakers managed to allow 19 points in overtime. LeBron James had a triple-double, but shot the ball poorly.

Meanwhile, the Wizards came up short against the Clippers last Wednesday, 115-109. They had the lead in the fourth quarter, but were unable to make some stops down the stretch. Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will play their first game against the Lakers since being traded in the offseason for Russell Westbrook.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards have four players listed on their injury report for Friday's matchup against the Lakers. All four players listed are out, but only one is recovering from injury. Bradley Beal will miss the rest of the regular season after undergoing surgery to repair a left wrist injury.

On the other hand, Vernon Carey Jr., Jordan Schakel and Cassius Winston are all on assignment in the NBA G League. Carey Jr. is on a standard contract, while Schakel and Winston are signed to two-way deals.

Name Status Reason Bradley Beal Out Left Wrist Surgery Vernon Carey Jr. Out G League Assignment Jordan Schakel Out G League Assignment Cassius Winston Out G League Assignment

LA Lakers Injury Report

NBA superstar LeBron James of the LA Lakers.

The Lakers have six players on their injury list for the game against the Wizards. Three players are listed as out, two are questionable and one is probable. Anthony Davis, Mason Jones and Kendrick Nunn are all listed as out, with Jones on assignment at the NBA G League.

Davis is still recovering from a right foot sprain, while Nunn is yet to make his debut for the Lakers due to a right knee bone bruise. Malik Monk is listed as probable as he is suffering from a sore right shoulder. Despite the injury, Monk is more than likely to play against the Wizards.

Finally, LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are listed as questionable. James has been dealing with a sore left knee, while Horton-Tucker is dealing with a left ankle sprain. James, who played 45 minutes last Wednesday, could possibly suit up.

Name Status Reason Anthony Davis Out Right Foot Sprain Talen Horton-Tucker Questionable Left Ankle Sprain LeBron James Questionable Left Knee Soreness Mason Jones Out G League Assignment Malik Monk Probable Right Shoulder Soreness Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise

Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

LeBron James and the rest of the LA Lakers.

Washington Wizards

The Wizards are not expected to make any changes to their starting lineup against the Lakers. Raul Neto remains the starting point guard, while Corey Kispert fills in for the injured Bradley Beal.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma, former Lakers players, have a good partnership in both forward positions. The newly acquired Kristaps Porzingis is finally healthy and will start at center. The remaining Wizards rotation players include Rui Hachimura, Tomas Satoransky, Daniel Gafford, Deni Avdija and Ish Smith.

LA Lakers

The Lakers have used many different starting lineups throughout the season due to injuries. They are expected to start LeBron James at center against the Wizards, while Austin Reaves and Stanley Johnson complete their frontcourt.

Russell Westbrook is at point guard, facing his former team, with Malik Monk completing the starting lineup at shooting guard. The Lakers' bench corps is headed by Carmelo Anthony, with D.J. Augustin, Avery Bradley and Kent Bazemore expected to get a few minutes.

Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers: Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Raul Neto | Shooting Guard - Corey Kispert | Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Center - Kristaps Porzingis

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Malik Monk | Small Forward - Austin Reaves | Power Forward - Stanley Johnson | Center - LeBron James

Edited by Parimal